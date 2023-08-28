NVH names Matthew Matthiessen as new CFO

Matthew Matthiessen has been named North Valley Hospital’s new Chief Financial Officer. Matthew Matthiessen

NORTH COUNTY — Matthew Matthiessen was named North Valley Hospital’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective at the end of June.

Matthiessen replaced Alan Ulrich, who was hired in December 2017, first as an interim CFO, and then June 2018 as the permanent CFO until his recent retirement.

“Throughout his tenure, Alan exemplified excellence in his role as our CFO, providing invaluable financial leadership and strategic guidance. His unwavering commitment, exceptional analytical expertise, and meticulous attention to detail have played a pivotal role in our organization’s growth and success,” said John McReynolds, CEO.

McReynolds said they are happy to welcome Matthiessen to the NVH team.

“In his short time here he has made a positive impression and has enjoyed exploring the local areas. He brings a wealth of experience and perspective that will serve our organization well,” said McReynolds.

Seven weeks ago, Matthiessen made his way from California to join the team at North Valley Hospital.

“I’m happy to be a part of this team, provide some financial direction, and leadership, where needed to help make sure this team can continue to fulfill the mission statement to this community,” said Matthiessen.

Matthiessen said he grew up in a small community, a lot like Tonasket.

“It’s where I’m most comfortable. I don’t like crowds or traffic. By choice, I’ve focused on small communities. Critical access healthcare is where I’ve landed and have specialized in. I’ve worked at several hospitals in California over the last 25 years and all of them have been small communities,” said Matthiessen.

Eager to leave California, Matthiessen said he has made the west his home.

“The team at North Valley are very capable, skilled and knowledgeable. They care deeply about the hospital, and care deeply about the community. That’s the kind of group I wanted to work with. I think there is an opportunity for us to continue the growth path that the hospital has been on,” said Matthiessen.

Some questions Mattiessen is exploring include whethere there are additional services that can be offered at the hospital, or of the services already offered, how the hospital can continue to grow in those areas.

“How can we continue to grow those so that the people of the community recognize and are aware of the fact that the service is provided here and an excellent level of care. So, they don’t need to go anywhere else for that. They can stay right here in Tonasket and get their medical needs taken care of and get them taken care of at a high level,” said Matthiessen.

North Valley Hospital will meet for the regular board meeting Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m.