Join a team trained to respond to emergencies

WENATCHEE – The American Red Cross Greater Inland Northwest chapter is preparing for another extremely busy disaster season and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice.

Compassionate and committed individuals are needed to support sheltering efforts when wildfires strike. Shelter volunteers support the day-to-day activities which may include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information, or other vital areas within a shelter.

The American Red Cross (ARC) is also looking for individuals willing to train and serve in a year-round capacity to support response to smaller, but no less impactful home fires. Volunteers help ensure families don’t have to face tough times alone by helping to coordinate basic human needs like shelter, food, and clothing so they can begin putting their lives back together.

Community members who are willing and available to help their neighbors are urged to register and participate in a training session Tuesday and Wednesday, March 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 9 Birch St S, Omak. Event pre-registration is required as space is limited. To register contact: Kari Strain at JoinUsNW@redcross.org or call 509-679-8795. Lunch will be provided.

Training Bootcamp is a two-day offering of courses to support becoming a Red Cross disaster volunteer. Well-trained disaster responders are the key to a successful relief operation. Success is not only measured by a positive client experience, but also by a positive volunteer experience. We want to ensure you have the training necessary to be effective in your role on the relief operation.

Available Courses:

Disaster Cycle Services Overview

Disaster Action Team Fundamentals

Mass Care Overview

“The need may come today, tomorrow, or next week. Training is available now. Become a disaster volunteer,” says the American Red Cross.