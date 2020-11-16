Free COVID-19 Testing in November

There will be free COVID-19 testing available in Okanogan, Oroville and Tonasket this week offered by the Okanogan County School Districts, Okanogan County Public Health and city partners.

The first testing opportunity will be Monday, Nov. 16 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Okanogan Middle School.

The next testing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oroville High School.

Then there will be testing done on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Tonasket High School from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those seeking a test should pre-register at https://forms.gle/UMVVBjjf8f9GBeut8. On-site registration is also available.

More free testing is planned in December and will be announced when dates, times and locations are provided.