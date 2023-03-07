Celebrate Women’s History Month with NCW Libraries

NCW Libraries invites you to celebrate Womens’ History Month.

Submitted by Michelle McNiel

NCW Libraries PR Specialist

Join NCW Libraries in observing and commending the suffragists, visionaries and trailblazing women — past and present — who have fought for equality and are leading the way for change in America.

March is Women’s History Month, and there are many ways to celebrate with your library card through books, movies, music and online resources highlighting the voices and experiences of women.

Library staff have curated lists of recommended reading for children, young adults and adults in English and Spanish.

Join a reading challenge. Log your reading on the Beanstack app and complete activities to earn digital badges throughout the month.

Many of the online resources that can be accessed for free with a library card also have special Women’s History Month collections. Download digital books and audiobooks on the Libby app. Check out books, audiobooks, movies, music, comics, magazines and more on Hoopla. And stream films, television programs and documentaries on Kanopy.

Explore more ways to celebrate Women’s History Month with the library at www.ncwlibraries.org/womens-history.