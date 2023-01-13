PUD applies for grant to expand broadband in Twisp, Pateros and Conconully

Jerry Asmussen

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County PUD commissioners approved an application for a broadband expansion grant that, if awarded, would build direct fiber to homes and businesses in Twisp, Pateros and Conconully.

The application is due Jan. 17 to the Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO). The $11.6 million project would cover the costs of fiber connections. Those residents who decide to take internet services would then need to connect with retail providers for a service plan.

WSBO intends to release their list of awardees in late February. This is the sixth broadband-related grant application Okanogan PUD has pursued through various agencies.

In other business Jan. 9: