Irrigation Specialists offer local expertise

OROVILLE- In an era where water conservation is becoming increasingly critical Irrigation Specialists are setting the standard for sustainable agricultural practices.

Irrigation Specialists is a full service irrigation dealer group with stores in Oroville, Pasco, Othello, Grandview, Hermiston. The Oroville is located at 124 Chesaw Rd.

At the helm of Irrigation Specialist are owners Terry Scott and Kasey Hapmton, originally from Canada and bought Irrigation Specialists in 2018.

Water is a valuable resource and the Irrigation Specialists are experts in helping farmers utilize it wisely. The company specializes in everything irrigation such as, Zimmatic Center Pivots, orchard design, hose reels, lawn and turf sprinkler design, and sales to filters, fab work parts and service.

“We are looking to grow our business by putting the customer first and making sure their needs are met in every way,” said Scott.

Scott said they offer local expertise that has been serving the Oroville area for years.