Heilman takes over Farmers Insurance in Oroville

Brandon Heilman and family at the Oroville office of Farmer’s Insurance. The familiar local agent has taken over ownership of the business. Angela Larson/staff photo

OROVILLE – As of Jan. 1 Brandon Heilman is the new local agent/owner for Farmers Insurance in Oroville.

Heilman and his wife, Brittany, moved to Oroville in 2015. The couple have two children and have another on the way in February. They are both active and involved within the community of Oroville.

“I grew up in Kennewick, Washington. My wife grew up in Woodland, Washington. We love Oroville. We both enjoy being outdoors and like to hunt, fish, ride dirt bikes and snowboard. We enjoy the Farmers Market, on Saturdays, in Oroville. My wife also owns Freedom Road Boutique,” said Heilman.

Heilman has worked for Farmers Insurance for five years and took over the business at the beginning of the year.

According to Heilman, in a small town, the insurance clients are his neighbors, friends and fellow community members. Working in a small community guarantees that his clients will meet him at the post office, school events, church and he will know their names, he said.

“We’re a small-town insurance agency that values relationships with our customers over everything else,” he said.

“I want to educate people on insurance, be convenient and I want to expand. We have an office here in Oroville and one in Tonasket. We are now fully licensed and certified to sell Medicare. A big focus for this office will be Medicare and life insurance,” said Heilman.

For some, having a local agent can provide more peace of mind, knowing they can help give more personalized advice.

Heilman can help clients find home, auto, commercial and life insurance.

In the future, Heilman said he would like to offer securities too.

“When I get a customer, I go through all of the coverages and educate them on the policies I think are important and those that I think are optional,” said Heilman.

Farmers Insurance Brandon Heilman Agency is located at 604 9th Ave, in Oroville. The hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The phone number is 509-476-3635 and his email bheilman@farmersagent.com.