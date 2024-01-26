Anglers pull in prize-winning fish at NW Ice Fishing Fest

The results follow:
Adult Winners – longest fish
1st Place – $500 & $500 gift certificate from Country Store – Richard Michaels – Tonasket 20.75”
2nd Place – $300 Julio Vera – Chelan 18”
3rd Place – $200 David Stanley – Tonasket — 17”
Adult Winner – Total Weight
1st Place $300 Elias Solorio – Omak – 5 lbs. total weight of five fish
Youth Winners – longest fish
1st Place – $300 Andrew Alcala – Chelan – 21.25”
1st Place -$300 Hunter Branch – Kettle Falls – 12”
2nd Place – $200 Kristy Hofmann – Fall City – won by drawing – no fish caught
3rd Place – $100 Calvin Marcolin – Oroville – won by drawing – no fish caught
Gifts given for:
Largest Fish – Andrew Alcala – Chelan – 3.12 oz. – $50 from Mauk
Oldest Fisherman – Jim Cockle – Wenatchee
Youngest Fisherman – Hunter Branch – Kettle Falls
Furthest Traveled – Grant Johnson – Camano Island, Wash.
Best Shanti – Shane DeVon – Oroville
Smallest fish – Paul St. Martin – Tonasket