Anglers pull in prize-winning fish at NW Ice Fishing Fest

MOLSON – The Northwest Ice Fishing Festival was held Saturday, Jan. 13 with 44 anglers descending on Sidley Lake to take part in the event’s 20th year. Even though there were temps as low as -27F in the morning, the skies were clear and the fishing was successful for many of the participants.

The results follow:

Adult Winners – longest fish

1st Place – $500 & $500 gift certificate from Country Store – Richard Michaels – Tonasket 20.75”

2nd Place – $300 Julio Vera – Chelan 18”

3rd Place – $200 David Stanley – Tonasket — 17”

Adult Winner – Total Weight

1st Place $300 Elias Solorio – Omak – 5 lbs. total weight of five fish

Youth Winners – longest fish

1st Place – $300 Andrew Alcala – Chelan – 21.25”

1st Place -$300 Hunter Branch – Kettle Falls – 12”

2nd Place – $200 Kristy Hofmann – Fall City – won by drawing – no fish caught

3rd Place – $100 Calvin Marcolin – Oroville – won by drawing – no fish caught

Gifts given for:

Largest Fish – Andrew Alcala – Chelan – 3.12 oz. – $50 from Mauk

Oldest Fisherman – Jim Cockle – Wenatchee

Youngest Fisherman – Hunter Branch – Kettle Falls

Furthest Traveled – Grant Johnson – Camano Island, Wash.

Best Shanti – Shane DeVon – Oroville

Smallest fish – Paul St. Martin – Tonasket