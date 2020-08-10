2020 Washington apple harvest estimated to hold steady at 134 million boxes

WSU photo The Cosmic Crisp Apple, developed by Washington State Universtiy.

YAKIMA –The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) released its forecast for the 2020 Washington state fresh apple crop today.

The 2020 forecast is for a crop of 134 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples. This is very close to 2019’s 133.9 million box crop.

“The 2020 Washington state apple crop looks to be similar in size to last year’s. Harvest is underway and growers anticipate being able to meet strong consumer demand with an ample and high-quality harvest,” said Jon DeVaney, WSTFA President. “Our members are growing large crops, but with more varieties to choose from and while continuing to raise the already high standards of quality that domestic and international consumers have come to expect.”

Consumers will have many varieties of Washington apples to choose from. For the second straight year, Gala will be the most numerous variety at 23 percent, Red Delicious is projected at 17 percent , followed by Fuji at 14 percent and Granny Smith and Honeycrisp at 13 percent of total production. This year, Cosmic Crisp is forecast to come in at 1.2 percent of the total crop and Cripps Pink at 5 percent.

Organic apple production is forecast to be 16 percent of the total, or 21 million boxes. Up from 15 million boxes in the 2019 apple crop. Although it should be noted that typically not all organic production is ultimately packed and marketed as organic.

This forecast is based on a survey of WSTFA members, and represents a best estimate of the total volume of apples that will eventually be packed and sold on the fresh market (excluding product sent to processor). Apple harvest typically begins in August and continues into November, and as a result this forecast is still subject to several months of variable weather which can affect the final harvest total.