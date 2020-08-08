News

Community COVID-19 testing opportunity coming to Okanogan County

Public Health is offering all residents free COVID-19 testing in Okanogan County starting Aug. 13.

by Gazette-Tribune

For anyone, it’s free, voluntary and confidential

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health will be offering FREE COVID-19 testing throughout Okanogan County starting Aug. 13 through the month for all residents of the county.

We requested assistance from the state, asking for medical units from the Washington National Guard to support this effort, including the 10th Civil Support Mobile Lab Team.

Because Washington National Guard has effectively supported food banks, employment security departments, contact tracing projects, test kit assembly projects, and operations of community-based test sites since the beginning of COVID-19, we requested their support in expanding testing availability across Okanogan County.

We are honored and grateful to have the assistance from the Washington National Guard and one Randy Robbins, an Okanogan County resident, Physician’s Assistant with Family Health Centers and a Washington National Guardsman, who will be overseeing medical staff conducting sample collection.

Having the assistance of the Washington National Guard will reduce the burden on local hospitals and health systems.

There will be one testing location each day (6 days a week) on a rotating schedule. Specific locations, days, and times of testing will be released as soon as it is finalized. Testing sites will include the following areas:

North County – Oroville/Tonasket

Methow Valley – Winthrop/Twisp

South County – Brewster

Central County – Omak

Colville Reservation – Nespelem

Southeast County – Coulee Dam

This community based COVID-19 testing opportunity is:

  • For anyone
  • Free
  • Voluntary
  • Confidential

Please Visit: https://okanogancountycovid19.org/news/.

