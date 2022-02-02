5 Best Psychic Reading Sites:Trusted Astrologers For Free Psychic Reading

Certainty gives us hope and makes us feel safe. Therefore, wanting to know what your future holds is only natural. You should bring psychic reading into use if you are sick of dealing with money-related issues, relationship problems, or career problems.

Psychic reading provides solutions to the problems, makes you feel secure, and gives you some much needed peace of mind. So, if you are going through a rough patch in life, consider getting a good psychic on board.

Psychic reading is meant to be soothing and to bring calm into your life, but choosing the wrong platform can do more harm than good. Not only is an untrustworthy website dangerous and a waste of time, but there also runs the risk of scams. So to make sure you select the best online psychic reading website out there, we have put together this well researched list!

Top Rated Sites For Online Psychic Readings

Keen – Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Sites, Editor’s Pick Kasamba – Trusted Tarot Readers For Astrology Answers AskNow – Top Psychic Readers For Online Psychic Reading Oranum – Popular Psychic Reading For Love & Relationship MysticSense – Psychic Reading Sites With Free Trial Initially

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Keen – Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Sites, Editor’s Pick

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Keen offers the broadest range of advisors who offer different specialties. Keen has been in business for 20 years, so the website is trustworthy and aware of what they are doing. In addition, the website has readers who are specialized in Chinese, Mayan, and Vedic astrology.

You can access a lot of free articles and resources regarding psychic reading. You can read these articles to get insights and learn how psychic reading works. In addition, you can read these articles whenever you are stressed because they help you feel relieved.

Most importantly, specialists at Keen Psychics offer unmatchable horoscope readings. They not only provide daily readings about each sign but give yearly predictions on what to expect in the future. So you can get these readings before making big decisions in your life.

Keen Psychics offers 3 for its new customers. These free minutes ensure that you are satisfied and comfortable with your psychic reader. Furthermore, Keen charges affordable prices that start from $1.5 per minute. However, charges for experienced and highly rated readers are as high as $9.99.

Keen offers a range of services through phone and chat. Moreover, they deliver readings to your mailbox if you want to avail that option. Keen is the only platform that offers more than 1700 psychic readers for you to choose from.

So, whether you want a card reading, pet psychic, love and relationship reading, career-related advice, numerology reading, Keen has it all.

Keen also features an interactive tool that allows you to locate psychic readers according to your preferred reading style and expertise. You also get the option to explore the psychic directory and use the search filter to get your desired price, timing, rating, and ways of reading.

You can click on the profile of each reader to look at their ratings and reviews.

Features

· Keen psychics has a mobile app that is supported by iOS and Android

· Three free consultation minutes

· Keen is offering a special deal of 10 minutes for $1.99

· Most experienced psychic readers available onboard

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Keen

Pros

· Reliable psychic reading website since 1999

· Positive customer reviews

· The website has more than 1700 psychic readers

· Psychic reading available by email, phone, and chat

Cons

· Keen psychics doesn’t offer a free trial to new customers

Customer Review

Customers appreciate the massive variety of psychics available on the site. Loyal and experienced individuals praise the hundreds of different psychics available as it makes it easier to find and connect with an advisor they like and trust.

Most new customers do however struggle with the large number of advisors as it can get overwhelming and confusing when finding the right fit.

Loyal customers do claim to have a generally positive experience connecting with advisors on Keen.

#2. Kasamba – Trusted Tarot Readers For Astrology Answers

Kasamba is one of the most famous psychic reading websites for astrological and tarot readings.

Kasamba is the best place to go to if you are new to online psychic reading. The website offers dozens of psychics with multiple specialties to help you deal with different issues. The psychic readings range from horoscopes to tarot readings.

Unfortunately, Kasamba doesn’t offer phone or video readings, but you can get psychic readings through chat and email. In addition, Kasamba offers psychic, tarot, dream interpretations, astrological readings, and energy healing sessions.

Kasamba’s website features a profile of each psychic reader where you can look at their specializations, years of experience, types of readings, and the cost of reading. You can also read the customer reviews concerning each psychic on their profile page.

Reading customer reviews by previous customers is helpful since you can learn about the customer perspective and choose a reader preferred by others. If you are confused while choosing the best psychic reader, go to Kasamba’s top psychic section and choose from the highest-rated psychic readers.

Kasamba offers a free psychic trial to give you the chance to find the best psychic specialist without paying anything in return. Unlike other websites that only give you free minutes on your first ever reading session, Kasamba’s free trial is valid for each new psychic reader you try.

Moreover, Kasamba’s services are cheap, starting from $1.99 per minute. However, be mindful that prices increase with the years of experience, so choose the reader you can afford to avoid disappointment and issues in the future.

Kasamba offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee to reflect confidence in their readers. As a result, you can claim a refund of up to $50 if you aren’t satisfied with your psychic reading. All you have to do is reach customer care and share your problem with them.

Features

· Kasamba offers three-minute free complimentary psychic advice

· You can get 50% off the regular fee on your first reading session

· The platform has 180 different tarot card readers to choose from

· The prices start from $1.99 per minute

· Kasamba offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee

· The discover page helps you compare and choose the best psychic reader

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Kasamba

Pros

· Kasamba offers readings at low prices

· You can benefit from cheap minutes and choose the best psychic reader

· Kasamba ensures maximum satisfaction guarantee

· You can get tarot readings, love and romance readings, dream interpretations, career predictions, and advice on money-related issues.

Cons

· You can avail the mobile app services only if you are a member of the website

· Kasamba doesn’t offer the live-video option

Customer Review

Customers generally have good things to say about Kasamba. Several online reviews praise how accurate the readings are and how easy it is to connect with good psychics.

While there are several customers that do say they face some difficulty navigating the site, individuals claim that Kasamba offers an exceptional customer service team that is always ready to help. The team is easy to connect and chat with and makes it much easier to use the site.

Kasamba has many long-term customers who swear by the site for routine readings about all manner of situations whether they are related to family, work, travel or health.

#3. AskNow – Top Psychic Readers For Online Psychic Reading

AskNow has been offering a range of high quality-psychic readings since 2005. You can get phone readings on different topics related to love, money, relationship, career, and more in both English and Spanish. The availability of another language alongside English makes it easier for everyone to get readings from AskNow.

Readers at AskNow are specialists in different fields such as numerology reading, astrology reading, fortune-telling, horoscope, tarot card readings, and dream analysis. The website is easy to use and allows you to filter the search according to your preferred communication mode, rate per minute, experience, and specialty.

You can get the detailed information regarding each reader in the profiles section. You can learn about their years of experience, the kinds of readings they do, their skills, and their reading styles. This makes it likely to find the right psychic reader without wasting time and money on readers who don’t suit your needs.

Unfortunately, AskNow only offers readings through phone and chat. This can be a downside if you prefer to get readings through a live video.

On the positive side, AskNow offers heavily discounted packages for their customers at prices as low as $1 per minute. This makes it highly affordable for everyone looking to get accurate readings without paying out a fortune in the form of the price.

AskNow allows you to choose between elite or master psychic. So, look at your needs before you go to the platform and choose the one you think suits you better.

The deal to get psychic readings at $1 per minute for 30 minutes is valid for a year, and you don’t have to avail all 30 minutes in one go. So, it is a win-win situation for you since you can benefit from free minutes anytime you want.

Moreover, you get five minutes free with the website’s master psychics where you can discuss your issues with the psychic and check if he or she can cater to your issues.

AskNow is highly suitable for you if you prefer receiving psychic readings over the phone.

Features

· You can get psychic readings at $1 per minute for 30 minutes

· Customers get free five minutes with one of the master psychic readers

· Readers are specialized in tarot card reading, dream interpretation, horoscope reading, and astrology reading

· You can get psychic readings through the phone or chat

⇒ Visit the Official Website of AskNow

Pros

· AskNow performs a thorough screening for all psychics

· Psychics have to follow strict measures to ensure the authenticity of readings

· You can use the mobile app anytime, anywhere

Cons

· AskNow doesn’t offer psychic readings through the phone

Customer Service

AskNow is best praised by customers for its pricing that is more reasonable compared to other sites. Furthermore, users praise the site for its ease of use. The filters available make it easy to search for advisors according to your chosen criteria which is liked by many new users that don’t have much experience with psychic readings.

Overall, AskNow has its fair share of mixed reviews. Certain customers claim to dislike the site based on a bad reading. Several other customers do praise the site for its kind and considerate advisors that offer accurate readings.

#4. Oranum – Popular Psychic Reading For Love & Relationship

Oranum stands out from the rest of its competitors because it offers live video psychic readings to all its customers. The reading sessions are conducted through the live webcam video where you can look at your reader, and your reader can analyze your actions to understand you better.

Many people prefer the live video feature because you feel connected to your reader, and you see how they conduct the reading.

Furthermore, readers at Oranum hold a live session every week where you can observe the reader and get answers to your questions. These sessions are free for Oranum’s customers, so you can join them without paying out anything in return.

Oranum’s website is highly updated to keep in line with the fast-changing technology and offer advanced features to the customers. For example, you can use the search filter to narrow down the list of psychic readers.

Moreover, readers at Oranum are specialists in different areas such as tarot readings, dream analysis, horoscopes, astrology reading, and love and relationship advice. You can check the specialty of each reader below his name and years of experience.

Oranum has more than 100 tarot card readers on board, giving you a wide range to choose from. However, it might be overwhelming for you to choose one out of 100 readers if you are new to psychic reading. Therefore, read customer reviews on the website to check reviews about each reader and then book a session with the one you like.

Unlike other websites that charge per minute, Oranum uses a credit system that gives you 9.99 free credits once you sign up on the website.

Furthermore, Oranum employs readers from all around the world which means you can get psychic readings in more than one language.

The website is functional 24/7, and you can access it from wherever you are, so you can get insightful readings despite being away from home.

Unfortunately, Oranum doesn’t offer a free trial period to its new users. Instead, the brand allows you to talk to the reader of your choice before you decide to take a paid session. This method ensures that you book a reader only when you like him or her.

Features

· New users get $9.99 in credit after signing-up

· Live video psychic reading

· Psychic readings are available in multiple languages

· Oranum has more than 100 tarot card readers on the website

· Oranum offers tarot readings, dream analysis, and astrology reading

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Oranum

Pros

· Oranum offers a variety of specializations

· Customers get free chat rooms where they can converse with the reader

· Customers receive free credit in their account that they can avail later

Cons

· Oranum doesn’t offer free trials to its new customers

· Some people might not be comfortable getting a reading on a live video

Customer Reviews

Many customers have a lot of positive things to say about the site. For starters, long-time spiritual enthusiasts really like Oranums mobile app that allows convenient readings anytime.

They also praise the site for hosting many excellent advisors that are considered kind and gifted and able to provide accurate readings.

Customers do, however, dislike the lack of mobile phone readings. This leads to an uncomfortable session as users then have to show up on camera against their wishes.

Beyond that, customers also find the site to be very well made with detailed advisor profiles that make it easier to find a good reader.

#5. Mysticsense – Psychic Reading Sites With Free Trial Initially

Mysticsense offers a range of specializations such as love psychics, relationship advice, pet psychic, fortune-telling, and more. So, if you are willing to opt for a competent and highly efficient psychic reading website that offers a range of specialties, Mysticsense is the best place to start.

You can filter search results according to your desired specialty, price per minute, years of experience, time, reading style, and ratings. Moreover, you can learn about each reader on the website before booking a reading session with them.

However, this is not it. You can filter and search the best psychic reader based on their nature and tone. This is done to ensure that the reader transfers his message the best way possible to make sure you understand the message and process the information quickly.

The brand’s website features customer reviews and a FAQs section where you can look at the reviews and questions asked from the customers to understand the platform. Moreover, you can ask a question if you are unclear about anything.

You can get specific readings such as dowsing, reiki, ruins, or other object-based readings as well. You can book a session at Mysticsense if you want the reader to use various techniques and visuals to bring out accurate and authentic results.

Similar to other psychic reading website, Mysticsense give free five minutes to their number customers. This is done to ensure that you understand your reader and their ways of reading before you invest in them.

After five minutes, you can leave the session without wasting your money if you don’t like your reader.

Mysticsense tries to ensure that they provide the best services to their customers. However, if you are unsatisfied with your last reading, you can contact the company to get a refund. But you must claim a refund within 48 hours, and you will get 10 minutes of the session refunded.

Features

· A range of specialties including dowsing, tarot card reading, ruins, dream analysis, and more

· You can choose a reader according to his tone and nature

· Mysticsense offers a satisfaction guarantee

· Free five minutes to customers on their first sessions

· Readings offered via phone, chat, and live video

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Mystic sense

Pros

· You can sign-up for a social media account to stay updated

· Different ways to get psychic readings

· The search filter makes it easy for you to choose the suitable psychic

· Satisfaction- guarantee protects you from low-quality readings

· Readers are taken on board after a rigorous screening

Cons

· Mysticsense doesn’t have a mobile app

· The company doesn’t offer horoscope readings

Customer Reviews

Mysticsence has overwhelmingly positive Trustpilot reviews, with many customers praising the site’s advisors for how professional they are. Customers are especially happy with how quickly they receive responses from their readers. Many users claim they receive responses almost immediately upon contacting their respective advisors.

Beyond that, the site is praised for its brilliant customer service team that is always ready, willing and able to help clients out with all of their questions. Users say the customer support team is very polite and patient and takes the time to ensure client satisfaction.

Things to Consider When Choose an Online Psychic

The number of online psychic reading platforms has increased tremendously in recent years, making it hard for consumers to identify and choose the best and authentic psychic reader and a reading platform. Therefore, you need to examine multiple factors before paying for online psychic reading.

Mode Of Communication

Some psychics offer readings through the phone, chat, and email, whereas others use live video to communicate with you. So, you should consider the communication method used by each psychic and decide if you are comfortable with that particular mode.

Do not brush it off thinking you will be okay with either of the communication modes because if you aren’t comfortable with the way the reading’s being communicated, you will get nothing out of it.

Years of Experience

Years of experience talk for the credibility and authenticity of the reader. If a psychic has a lot of experience, he or she is less likely to fool you or produce false results. Similarly, experienced psychics know different ways to make their customers feel comfortable, so you won’t regret going to an experienced psychic.

Rate per Minute

Since most psychic reading websites charge per minute, it is crucial to consider the fee to get an idea about the total expense you will incur. Check whether the psychic’s specialty, experience, and skills justify the price.

Moreover, you should check for free minutes and discounted packages because they bring the fee down by a massive amount.

Satisfaction Guarantee

A satisfaction guarantee ensures that you are fully satisfied with your services and have no complaints concerning your reading session. Therefore, you should check each company’s policy to check if they offer some sort of satisfaction guarantee.

Online vs. offline Free Psychic Reading

Offline psychic reading has experienced a hit in recent years mainly because it doesn’t force individuals to step out of their homes to get free psychic reading online. As a result, you can get accurate and high-quality readings at the comfort of your home.

In contrast, offline psychic reading is meant for people who like going out of their homes and seeing their reader in person. However, offline psychic reading might be inconvenient considering the pandemic.

Furthermore, online psychic reading allows you to get readings from renowned psychics from across the globe. This isn’t possible with offline psychic reading since you are limited to the psychic near your home.

Similarly, you can get an online psychic reading anytime you want because most psychic reading websites are functional 24/7. So, it doesn’t matter if you need guidance and clarity at 2 am. Pick up your phone, book a reading session, and get readings to calm your nerves.

Online psychic readings are considered convenient because you can get readings through the call, messages, or live video. You can choose the option according to your liking to make sure you are comfortable. However, in offline reading, you have to sit in front of your reader even if you have social anxiety.

Remember that both carry goods and bads. Therefore, it is vital to select a genuine and authentic online or offline reader. Psychic readers employ their talents regardless of how they interact with you, so choose the one you find convenient.

Online Vs Offline Psychics: Why Online Psychics are the Better Choice

The pandemic has revolutionized many different products and services, and as unlikely as it seems, online psychic reading has taken a turn for the better.

Presently, users and readers alike much prefer online reading sessions over offline sessions for many reasons. For instance, psychic readings by phone are becoming popular psychic mediums for the best psychic reading services.

For starters, psychic readings online are a lot more comfortable for customers. You can easily connect with readers over the phone, via text, or on a video chat right in the comfort and safety of your own home. This also makes it possible to set up a session at any time of the day. Several reading sites offer accurate psychic readings with 24/7 service via mobile apps, so you can chat with an advisor whenever you want. A phone psychic reading is the most convenient and instant way to get psychic reading.

Most importantly, you actually have the option to learn about your reader before setting up a chat with them.

Instead of walking into a room not knowing whether you’re going to like the person, third-party sites offer in-depth advisor profiles so you can browse around and really find someone you like and trust. This is a great way to not only get a more accurate reading with a truly gifted advisor, but it also increases the chances of you having a good experience.

FAQs Regarding Free Psychic Readings

Q1. Do psychic readers produce genuine results?

A lot of people believe that websites offering psychic readings are untrustworthy and fake. However, this is a pure misconception because the readers employ all their skills to produce accurate and authentic readings for you each time.

The websites mentioned above hire readers after they pass rigorous screening, so all of them are apt for their job, and they don’t experiment anything on their customers. In addition, these readers have appropriate educational degrees and experience to back their authenticity.

So, yes, psychic readers produce genuine results. However, you will never get an accurate reading if you don’t share correct information and ask the right questions. Therefore, you should share everything with your reader without any hesitation and give them time to process the information.

You can ask as many questions as you want but let the psychic finish before you ask a new question.

Q2. What should I expect from a psychic reading?

Online psychic readings are the easiest way to get trustworthy and honest insights regarding your future. You can get guidance on different issues like money, career, love and relationship, and more. Similarly, you can get dream analysis, horoscope reading, tarot readings to gain more clarity.

Psychic readers at reputable websites ensure that all your queries regarding your future are addressed to make you feel confident and secure.

Q3. Is There A Possibility Of Scams In An Online Psychic Reading?

Yes, the risk of scams runs in the industry, primarily because of the online element. Online psychic reading means anyone can create a website and loot people without providing genuine readings. Likewise, other websites might ask you to pay and never provide you with readings.

Therefore, you should check if the website is genuine and isn’t scamming you. You can do this by reading the customer reviews. Customer reviews tell everything about the website, the reader, the quality of services, and more.

So, read the reviews because they will help you choose an authentic website. Moreover, consider years of experience because a long time in business ensures that the brand has been successful in satisfying its customers.

Lastly, look out for big promises. If a psychic is claiming to solve all your issues, the chances are that they are scamming you.

Conclusion: Do Online Psychic Reading Serve The Purpose?

Online psychic reading is the most feasible way to get answers to different concerns about your life. Engaging with experienced readers will bring you guidance and set you on the right path, and you can share your heart out without fearing judgment.

After extensive research, we have narrowed it down to these 5 best online psychic reading platforms. Amongst these, we specially recommend for you to try Kasamba and Keen, to get high-quality psychic readings at affordable rates. These websites are more than just businesses offering psychic readings; they are your friend in need.