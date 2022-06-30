Did you know that smiling releases brain chemicals essential for feeling good? It goes beyond elevating mood to the point where it might even relax the physical body. Although some individuals smile with their mouths closed to express happiness, many do so to prevent others from throwing glances at stained teeth. The staining of teeth is not only unappealing to the naked eye, but it typically serves as a sign of plaque and tartar accumulation. Worst case scenario is the risk of tooth decay, gum disease, and other oral health issues.

To protect the greater good from such phenomena and boost their confidence, our editorial team delved into the market in search of the best teeth whitening products for 2022. We discovered 23 products that made regular appearances in most people’s oral care regimens. Are all 23 made equally? No, some that seem to surf the internet due to popularity carry very little evidence for being effective. Curious to see which products impressed us the most and least? Let’s get right to business.

The Best At-Home Teeth Whitening Products of 2022

The top 23 at-home teeth whitening products have been further broken down by product type. Our editorial team decided it would be best to include complete teeth whitening kits and dietary supplements, toothbrushes, gels, strips, and other products that facilitate a whiter smile. Here’s a thorough analysis of each product:

The Best Teeth Whitening Kits of 2022

Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System

Brand: Primal Life Organics

Starting Price: $199.97

Primal Life Organics’ take on teeth whitening comprises a vegan-friendly at-home therapy that uses red and blue LED light for a stain-free smile. Their approach primarily focuses on delivering an oil-based whitening gel formula filled with remineralizing ingredients that support teeth and gums while limiting the effects of acid on the teeth. To replace the conventional use of peroxide, this team felt at ease with Hydroxyapatite and Phthalimidoperoxycaproic Acid (PAP). Along with the duo, we have the likes of Activated White Charcoal, Clay, Olive Oil, and other essential oils to further the stain-removal processes.

Founded by a wife, mother of three, and dental health and natural skincare expert, Trina Felber, RN, BSN, MSN, CRNA, Primal Life Organics is an embodiment of what it means to have access to the cleanest possible products. Every formula in the market supposedly puts “CARE” back into “skinCARE.” While overall wellness is highly regarded at this entity, dental health sits at the top of their list. Why? Because “Your mouth is where good health starts, we perfected the ‘unimpaired’ teeth, gums, and breath! No “foul play” with us!”

Each kit includes one LED mouthpiece, ten gels to last 20 treatments, and one charging cable. As for the treatments, the mouthpiece must be worn for 16 minutes before rinsing the teeth with warm water. A unique feature worth noting here is the application of the gel. Typically, individuals are asked to apply the gel directly to their teeth, but with the Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System, the application is made on mouth trays before insertion.

In general, the nature of these kits may come across as being straightforward, but in reality, there are many steps to implement. Hence, our editorial team was content with the quality of instructional videos and thorough justifications for the Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System. By default, this kit comes with a limited 1-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee; however, for enhanced protection, individuals can purchase a limited 5-year warranty or a full 5-year warranty. Individuals should continue regular uses for at least five weeks for optimal results before reducing its frequency.

SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit

Brand: SNOW

Starting Price: $149

SNOW is an at-home, all-in-one teeth whitening kit that offers professional-level results using red light therapy (i.e., LED light therapy) and, of course, serum application. As for the serum contents, this team decided to stick to the common uses of Hydrogen Peroxide and Carbamide Peroxide, both of which are accepted bleaching agents for whitening teeth. SNOW sits among the top contenders in this space, as each kit has not only been put to the test by dental experts but has been compiled with the help of a cosmetic dentist, Dr. Brian Harris.

Based in Arizona, Phoenix, SNOW is on a mission to help enhance customer confidence by delivering innovative and efficacious products. Brought to life in 2017, SNOW quickly became a premium leader in a family of brands prioritizing oral care products. To date, millions of people across 180 countries watched their stains fade, with many suggesting a 1 to 2-grade difference from the initial hue. Did we mention that this kit achieved an 87% clinical rating on Dental Advisor?

Each kit comes with three wands of teeth whitening serum with built-in applicators (regular strength ranging from 6 to 10%), one wand of extra-strength teeth whitening serum (12 to 18%), and the mobile LED mouthpiece. The latter is synonymous with accessing 75 treatments ranging from 9 to 30 minutes. Many people seem to be pleased by the overall aesthetic of the kit as well as its contents. Unlike many brands that only offer one serum strength, SNOW comes with two, depending on how quickly results need to be attained.

Another exciting feature is the application of the serum, which is done directly to the teeth. This means there are no impressions or custom trays needed. The ability to charge the mouthpiece using a mobile device makes whitening more convenient than anything we’ve seen thus far. Next, each kit has been protected by a 5-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The former gives SNOW a competitive edge over others than having limited warranties.

How can anyone overlook the series of video instructions or their comprehensive blogs on tooth anatomy? Dental experts appear to support the use of SNOW for everyone over nine years of age, but for peace of mind, this must be confirmed by each person’s respective healthcare professional. SNOW has also been featured on Vogue, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Allure, and The Oprah Magazine! Individuals must continue regular use for at least three weeks for optimal use before reducing its frequency.

Cleaner Smile LED Teeth Whitening Kit

Brand: Cleaner Smile

Starting Price: $69

The next teeth whitening kit is slightly more affordable than the previous two. The Cleaner Smile LED Teeth Whitening Kit uses blue light as a means of activating Carbamide Peroxide (35%) found in the teeth whitening gel. Other essential ingredients include Carbomer, Carboxymethyl, Triethanolamine, Polyvinylpyrrolidone, and Menthol. As explained by the Cleaner Smile team, their soft mouthpiece has been engineered on the principles of human oral engineering. In other words, it should fit inside the mouth for full coverage.

At Cleaner Smile, the goal is to help everyone smile more. To achieve this, they claim to have taken a comprehensive approach that guarantees a whitened smile, making everyone feel better from the inside out. Of utmost importance to this team is the ability to deliver professional results without breaking the bank, which in our opinion, has been successfully reached! Their kits are complete with clinically tested teeth whitening products that fit just about any lifestyle.

On the topic of the Cleaner Smile LED Teeth Whitening Kit, individuals will receive 1 LED mouthpiece, three teeth whitening gel pens, two mobile phone attachments (one for Android and iPhone), a shade chart to track progress, and an instruction manual. Individuals can anticipate an improved smile with just 15 minutes a day for the first 21 weeks (and once or twice weekly after that). Each kit offers supplies that last from 6 months to a year, which is surprising considering its low-cost nature! Like SNOW, this kit is also safe on various dental works (i.e., veneers, braces, caps, crowns, and bridges), and the serum application is made directly on teeth.

The downside to resorting to something deemed “affordable” is the lack of protection. Although Cleaner Smile offers an impressive 60-day money-back guarantee, there currently isn’t any warranty. However, unlike the former two cases, Cleaner Smile kits come with 2 LED mouthpieces. As for the education, the team’s efforts in providing an instruction manual and a blog devoted to teeth whitening sufficed.

Smile Brilliant Teeth Whitening Trays

Brand: Smile Brilliant

Starting Price: $149

Smile Brilliant takes pride in its teeth whitening kits because its business model “takes away dentist inefficiencies and passes savings” directly to customers. Upon visiting their official website, individuals will learn that their kits have been organized by the amount of whitening gel desired and sensitivity level.

To get started, individuals will have to select between “Non-Sensitive” and “Sensitive” and, in so doing, will be presented with three kits that tend to lightly stained, averagely stained, or highly stained teeth. The primary ingredient in their teeth whitening gel is Carbamide Peroxide (22%), which is delivered in a 3ml-syringe enough to last 3 to 4 applications. A desensitizing gel will also be offered for those who select the sensitive kit. The critical difference between the three sets is the number of syringes presented. The more stained the teeth are, the more treatments are required!

Regarding the first steps, the Smile Brilliant Teeth Whitening Trays come with a wait time because individuals are asked to make impressions using the putty and plastic trays in each package. Once these are made, they must be mailed back to the lab to receive custom-fitted trays (i.e., it will take five business days). The team justifies this step as fundamental because “these trays ensure that every angle of each tooth receives even and consistent coverage of whitening gel.”

Another unique feature worth noting is their use of ultra-violet (UV) light, which is said to expedite the whitening process. Does this mean blue LED lights are ineffective? It seems to be the Smile Brilliant’s opinion. Besides serums, each kit includes two impression trays (leading to custom-fitted teeth whitening trays), three sets of impression material (in case something goes wrong), and 3-way postage.

Of the many brands in this space, Smile Brilliant is one of few to bring the dentist visit to one’s home. Although there is debate on whether impressions are needed, Smile Brilliant provides a clear explanation for their thought process and resorts to science for their tray creation process. We also admire the additional impression kit supplied in case of a hiccup!

Next, the team recommends sitting through treatments for 45 minutes to an hour and then working up to 3 hours. For sensitive teeth, shorter sessions or skipping a day is recommended. There’s also the option to take advantage of the desensitizing serum.

Finally, all kits include a 2-year tray replacement warranty and a money-back guarantee by location. Specifically, US customers have a 45-day money-back guarantee, whereas international customers’ purchases are subjected to a 50-day money-back guarantee.

AuraGlow Complete LED Whitening Kit

Brand: AuraGlow

Starting Price: $80

The AuraGlow Complete LED Whitening Kit is another top contender whose reliance on science has been credited for results. Using Carbamide Peroxide (35%), a clinical study on the effectiveness of AuraGlow demonstrated its ability to whiten teeth up to 10 shades in 7 days while causing no significant gum irritation or tooth sensitivity. Twenty-seven men and women qualified for this study, all of whom had healthy, natural maxillary teeth, with only one subject having a crown or veneer and a handful with aesthetic tooth-colored restorations.

There were also no tissue changes except for mild reversible bleaching of marginal gingival (5% of subjects), and luckily, no ill effects were reported either. Each participant also completed a self-assessment questionnaire to evaluate their overall experience. 96% of subjects found it convenient, while all 27 participants agreed on its painless whitening effects. Finally, 92% of subjects reported that AuraGlow exceeded expectations. It is important to note that the same size is relatively small, but the selected ingredient has a lot of backing, making the results quite sound.

The AuraGlow team goes beyond care to develop products that encourage everyone to love their respective smiles. To do so, every product offered uses professional-quality ingredients that dentists typically use. Equally important to them is transparency via product labeling and thorough FAQs. It’s no wonder people are raving about the difference this company continues to make to help them smile broader than ever!

Each kit comes with a rechargeable LED light mouthpiece, 20 treatments, a built-in 30-minute whitening timer, a charging cable, and a storage case for the LED light. For people who would prefer a “perfect fit whitening” experience, AuraGlow offers a kit with custom moldable mouth trays for $45. Although AuraGlow does not appear to offer a warranty, they have a 30-day money-back guarantee. So far, AuraGlow is one of the few kits to produce significant results within a week. Still, individuals are asked to continue treatment for 21 days before reducing its frequency!

GLO Science

Brand: GLO Science

Starting Price: $159

GLO Science was born in the dental practice. By far one of the most comprehensive brands to date, it made more sense for us to introduce GLO before delving into their product offerings. Why? Besides vastness, they have separate product offerings for dental experts and the average consumer. As per the official website, NYC prosthodontist and professor Dr. Jonathan B. Levine asked himself a simple question that later founded GLO. It went along the lines of “What if we could find a way to whiten without compromise?”

After joining forces with his team of dental professionals, engineers, and product developers, Dr. Levine developed a modern way to whiten teeth via GLO’s patented illuminating heat mouthpiece. This innovation places controlled gentle warming heat against the gel surface to create a pleasant, warm, and sealed environment for maximum results. Most importantly, it has been shown to prevent dehydration and sensitivity.

The critical ingredient inside their whitening gel is Hydrogen Peroxide. The concentration offered to consumers is roughly 6%, whereas the professional kits include either 24% (for younger patients) or 35% (for older patients). Nevertheless, each GLO session takes just 8 minutes of treatment time to whiten up to 12 shades.

Of all the brands found in this guide, GLO is the only one that has been trusted by thousands of dental practices nationwide. They hold 23 patents (and five others that are pending) for their warming heat acceleration process. Did we mention that the GLO Science team has bragging rights for receiving 4 Thomas Edison Awards, a 92% Clinical Evaluation approval rating from Dental Advisor, and for having designed a system that is effective, safe, and pain-free?

A standard consumer teeth-whitening kit includes 1 GLO Brilliant mouthpiece, five teeth whitening GLO Vials for up to 20 applications, 1 GLO vegan lip care, a charging cable, and a manual. GLO Science gets brownie points for including lip care seeing how the overall process typically leads to excess saliva production, mouth ache, and chapped lips! Finally, all consumer purchases include a 1-year limited warranty and have been protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

DiamondSmile Teeth Whitening Kit

Brand: DiamondSmile

Starting Price: $99

The DiamondSmile Teeth Whitening Kit is an advanced, proven, and complete teeth whitening kit designed by a team of certified dentists. Their kit harnesses the effect of LED light technology (namely blue light) to offer a whiter smile just after two applications. Individuals are looking at a kit that houses 1 LED mouthpiece and ten vials of teeth whitening gel. With a single 10-minute session, the makers avow up to 8-shade whiter teeth.

Our editorial team found their claims very striking. However, this brand remains at the bottom of the list. Matter-of-factly, it only qualified to make a point about advertisement. Although the makers pledge faster results, they do not prioritize transparency. At the time of writing, scarce information is available on the company background, the ingredients of the whitening gel, and protections.

Due to such vagueness, we simply couldn’t celebrate any of its features, even those surrounding mobile charging and clinical testing. Oral health makes or breaks wellness. Thus, it is nonsensical to invest $99 in something naively. Anyone who wants to continue with this brand should do their due diligence before proceeding.

Ghost White Teeth Whitening Kit

Brand: Ghost White

Starting Price: $59.95

The Ghost White Teeth Whitening Kit has been designed to remove coffee, smoking, soda, and wine stains in less than 10 minutes. The team guarantees results and pledges that their unique formula is enamel-safe and pain-free. The Ghost White kit contains 3 “unique whitening serum” wands, a mouthpiece with proven LED-activated compounds, and one tooth whitening progress monitor/shade guide. People with specific dental works can also deploy this kit, as their formula is deemed gentle enough on caps, veneers, braces, crowns, and even bridges.

How convinced was our editorial team by this supposed “popular” system? To say that we weren’t entirely convinced is an understatement. The Ghost White team insists on using a unique formula throughout their official website, yet they’ve deprived consumers of this knowledge. Likewise, it is unclear how many treatments are provided with each kit. Most frustrating is that very little is available about the company itself. Ultimately, do we care that it only takes 10 minutes a session or that the teeth come with a 5-year warranty? No, because doubt will have risen when transparency becomes an issue.

LIVFRESH Mobile Whitening System

Brand: LIVFRESH

Starting Price: $149.99

The LIVFRESH Mobile Whitening System boasts a proprietary formula that combines Carbamide Peroxide and Hydrogen Peroxide. In addition, Potassium Nitrate has been included to factor in people with sensitivity issues. The team also pledges to provide close to professional results that take effect when the mouthpiece is connected to a smartphone device. They’ve deployed blue LED light for the whitening effects and firmly standby this process by emitting the correct wavelength to break down proper molecules to fight the toughest stains.

LIVFRESH is an endeavor that was brought to life by a father and son duo. After spending their own money on nearly ten years of research and development, this duo developed what eventually became a patented dental gel to improve oral health drastically. Since being featured by Inc 500 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US, LIVFRESH has partnered with certified non-profit organizations to make a difference in the community. And so, a tube of LIVFRESH is donated to those in need for every purchase. Here are a few words from the CEO on their angle of attack:

“We approached the concept of plaque as a chemistry problem, and over the course of 6 years, we developed a formulation called Activated Edathamil. Using metal ion modulation, our proprietary formulation breaks down existing plaque and prevents new plaque from attaching to the tooth surface […] According to a double-blind study, LIVFRESH is 250% better at improving oral hygiene than a market leading toothpaste […] We placed an emphasis on exclusively using ingredients our own families would feel comfortable brushing with.”

Each kit includes a blue LED, three silver whitening pens for regular use, one extra-strength gold whitening pen for special occasions, 20 treatments, one tooth shade guide, and a user manual.

The Best Toothbrushes of 2022

U-Blanc Max

U-Blanc Max is a whitening toothbrush that supposedly harnesses the power of blue LED light. The maker insists that they created this solution thanks to their 13-year-old daughter. For years, the maker knew something was wrong with their oral health but neglected it until much later. Nevertheless, this toothbrush may produce professional cleaning results. Has the unnamed maker persuaded us to believe in U-Blanc Max? Not quite, and there are several reasons for this.

First, this toothbrush is said to have been featured in CNN, New York Post, and MSN, none of which our editorial team verified successfully. The second and most evident is the absence of information on the manufacturer. The third is the use of blue LED light technology. The latter is often considered because some studies have demonstrated its ability to activate hydrogen peroxide, permitting a deeper clean in less time. Individuals will have to invest in hydrogen peroxide toothpaste separately to benefit from such a technology. In our opinion, resorting to a teeth-whitening kit is superior as it includes multiple treatments for long-term use.

V-iWhite Pro

V-iWhite Pro is an electric toothbrush shaped like a mouthpiece. By combining advanced light therapy and artificial intelligence, this team developed a piece that fits the mouth perfectly. Entertainingly, it vibrates at 5000 vibrations per minute and has been engineered with different settings. In other words, this system facilitates either a deeper clean or a mild one to tend to sensitivity.

Our editorial team is all-in for innovation. However, the value for the price is not met. First, very little is available on the makers, and by now, it should be evident that manufacturer reputation and transparency are must-have features. Second, the definition of “advanced light therapy” has not been provided, leaving consumers out of the loop regarding the V-iWhite Pro mechanism. The more obvious issue is the claim that 5 minutes is all it takes. This is a problem because the team doesn’t provide the toothpaste. To suggest that whitening results are plausible is deceptive. However, the fact that vibration is involved is likely to help eliminate dirt.

The Best Whitening Strips/Pens of 2022

Zimba Minty Whitening Strips

Brand: Zimba

Starting Price: $20

The Zimba Minty Whitening Strips use Hydrogen Peroxide as the main ingredient to whiten teeth in just 30 minutes. For those with highly stained teeth, the strips, which house a reduced sensitivity formula, can be stuck for a maximum of 60 minutes without causing any ill effects. Put; the team pledges up to 6 shades whiter after a complete treatment.

The Zimba story started with the goal of helping everyone treat themselves to a healthier smile. This means creating easy, fast, fun, tasty, and affordable products, insists the team. Additionally, they’ve broadened their target market by introducing solutions that are also vegan-friendly. Each purchase includes 14 strips, enough to last seven treatments, and a desensitizing pen to eliminate any sensitivity post-treatment. For optimal teeth whitening and remineralizing results, individuals may want to consider a 14-day supply (i.e., two packs).

Idol White Teeth Whitening Pen

Brand: Idol White

Starting Price: $47.95

Idol White Teeth Whitening Pen is another popularly sought-after solution with little substance. Our editorial team couldn’t verify the manufacturers nor the supposed clinical studies that make it effective. This solution also appears to have been endorsed by Kim Kardashian in 2015, but in watching the advertisement, very little suggests that she was referring to Idol White. Existing reviews on Amazon have been hidden from the masses, which only increases doubt and confusion as to why this solution is popular.

Crest 3DWhite Smile

Brand: Crest White

Starting Price: $55

The Crest 3DWhite Whitestrips are thin, non-slip flexible strips containing tooth-whitening peroxide. The formula is deemed potent enough to penetrate stain buildup and below the tooth’s surface, designed to conform to the shape of teeth. All it takes is wearing the strips for 30 minutes to notice a difference in teeth color. Of course, results come to those who complete the entire treatment pack, typically consisting of 44 strips.

Crest is a well-established brand in the realm of oral care. This company invested in the first-ever toothpaste with stannous fluoride back in 1955. The formula received the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance five years later for cavity protection. Crest is the only brand even in 2017 to have received such recognition for creating a toothpaste that protects against acid erosion. Sixty years and standing, dental experts remain devoted to Crest products for not just cavities prevention but also for keeping germs in check so gum diseases can be avoided.

Professional Teeth Whitening Refill Kit

Brand: Smile Science Harley Street

Starting Price: $19.99

The Smile Science Harley Street Teeth Whitening Refill Kit will produce rapidly visible results in the first few days. After the 10-day treatment, teeth may be up to 8 shades whiter. How? The refill kit includes light-activated Carbonate Peroxide whitening gels that work in two parts. First, it has been designed to agitate and target deep-set and surface stains. Second, the whitening gel is applied using syringe tips for precision. After 20 minutes, individuals should feel more and more confident with their smiles. This product is unsuitable for children under 16 years of age (based on UK standards).

At Smile Science Harley Street, the goal is to help everyone appreciate their smiles. The only reasonable approach for results is offering premium quality teeth whitening products accessible by all. Consequently, this team succeeded in discovering a scientist who brought their products to over one million people. Based in the UK, this brand is “the only major teeth brightening brand to have come from a clinic background,” not to forget that their product has been clinically proven to deliver results in under two weeks. This product has become so widespread that it has been featured in Editor’s Beauty, Daily Mirror, and Marie Claire.

LANTHOME Teeth Whitening Essence

Brand: LANTHOME

Starting Price: $19.99

Lastly, we have the LANTHOME Teeth Whitening Essence, yet another teeth-whitening pen. As per third-party sources, this pen’s mechanism is fourfold. First, it decomposes yellowish-black pigment. Second, it decomposes tooth stains derived from smoking. The rest entails brightening the teeth and protecting them from future dental concerns.

Within just a week of directly applying the solution to teeth, individuals can anticipate up to 4 shades of whiter teeth. What do we know about the manufacturers? Nothing. What ingredients were selected for whitening? It has yet to be revealed. Would we consider purchasing this product? Not until the manufacturer discloses details on the formula under question.

The Best Teeth-Remineralizing Supplements of 2022

For people who want more support or prefer another alternative to dentist visits, teeth-remineralizing supplements are also an option. Some examples include:

Dentitox Pro

Steel Bite Pro

ReNew Dental Support

G-Force

Denti-Strength

DentiVive

Gum & Teeth Fortifier

Dentitox Pro

Brand: Dentitox Pro

Starting Price: $69

Dentitox Pro is a dietary supplement encompassing essential vitamins and minerals. This supplement aims to increase saliva quality so that germs can be defeated. This is all thanks to Elderberry, Licorice, Glycerin, Potassium, Collagen, MSM, Peppermint, and many others deemed potent for teeth rejuvenation and whitening. All it takes is six drops daily to enhance the oral environment and bacteria for utmost wellness.

Steel Bite Pro

Brand: Steel Bite Pro

Starting Price: $69

Steel Bite Pro is dental support intended to reduce the risk of oral infections and break plaque and tartar accumulation. Steel Bite Pro might tighten loose teeth and boost gum health using nothing but natural ingredients like Zinc, Milk Thistle, Beet Root, Artichoke, Phyllanthus, Dandelion, Chicory, Yarrow, Jujube Seed, Celery, Alfalfa, Burdock, Yellow Dock, Methionine, L-Cysteine, Feverfew, N-Acetyl Cysteine, Turmeric, Red Raspberry, Berberine, and Ginger. Unlike many of the supplements grouped within this category, Steel Bite Pro has been around long enough and has a clear supplement fact.

ReNew Dental Support

Brand: ReNew

Starting Price: $69

ReNew Dental Support is an African-sourced dietary supplement poised to support dental health. To be more precise, taking the recommended serving is believed to strengthen gum health and gradually lessen the effects of staining. For the time being, very little has been suggested regarding the ingredient list, which leaves our editorial team on the sidelines.

G-Force

Another dietary supplement reckoned to reduce inflammation, bleeding gums, dental infections, and other serious oral health issues is G-Force. Like Steel Bite Pro, each serving offers a blend comprising Zinc, Milk Thistle, Beet Root, Artichoke, and Berberine.

Denti-Strength

Finally, we have a team who decided to develop a synergistic blend of Turmeric, Berberine, Celery Seed, Dandelion Extract, and plenty more. Dubbed Denti-Strength, the makers avow that each serving may target inflammation and oxidation within gums while reversing the adverse effects of teeth staining. Most importantly, the team believes their formula might change anything from minor to severe oral health conditions. To what extent is this true? It depends on the concentrations of each ingredient, which was hidden at the writing time.

DentiVive

Brand: DentiVive

Starting Price: $69

DentiVive is a dietary supplement “designed for your journey towards a clean mouth and healthy smile,” explains the creator, Michael Clark. He emphasized nutrients like Zinc, Chromium, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Green Tea, Berberine HCL, Resveratrol, Milk Thistle, Cayenne, Korean Ginseng, and Banaba. By now, it should be evident that many supplement providers are taking similar approaches, but in the context of DentiVive, our editorial team couldn’t verify the credentials of Michael Clark. Until a supplement’s fact is made available, we cannot confirm any of the claims made.

Gum & Teeth Fortifier

The Gum & Teeth Fortifier is a complete guide to reversing gum disease naturally. Dr. David authored this guide to include tips and tricks on remineralizing and fortifying teeth and gums, preventing gum-bone loss, reducing the risk of stroke and other heart diseases, and boosting energy levels, among others. Is it worth $69? This might be something to revisit, seeing how the doctor’s full credentials are not posted to confirm his authority.

All-in-all, while many of these dietary supplements are advertised to do wonders for teeth and gums’ health, the absence of transparency makes it nearly impossible to trust the formulations. How does one decide on efficacy if the makers neglect to inform consumers of the concentrations per dose or their background altogether? For these reasons, we advise everyone to do their research before investing.

The Ranking Process: Unleashing Elite Teeth Whitening Products

Based on the analysis above, there are clear superstars in the oral health care sector. Unfortunately, even among the top contenders, some bad apples appeared, but this is large enough to prove a point. Specifically, this guide has been compiled to reveal products and the process of picking them. It’s not as simple as taking the creators’ words or reading reviews, individuals must also verify the ingredients, clinical evidence (if applicable), and any justification provided. In that respect, our editorial team devised a customizable ranking system, prioritizing any combination of the following factors:

Manufacturer Reputation & Transparency

In the context of teeth-whitening products, it is essential to understand the mechanism and its reason for being. The latter is usually reflected through the lens of the manufacturer. Why did they see a need for such a product? Do they have a backstory? Simply put, knowledge of the manufacturer implies access to pertinent information on quality, testing, manufacturing, legitimacy, you name it. Earlier, we mentioned how the absence of transparency gives rise to doubt. Let’s add that if the doubt flourishes, the product’s legitimacy is not saved.

Scientific Evidence & Clinical Dosing

Achieving whitened teeth is no small feat, especially if we are looking at products advertised to mimic similar results to that of a dentist visit. The ingredients available to dentists are highly concentrated and thus do not require days to weeks to produce desirable outcomes. The teeth-whitening kits for at-home uses must possess clinically studied ingredients and clear dosing information. The most common ingredients used in said gels include hydrogen peroxide, carbamide peroxide, hydroxyapatite, and phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid. Failing to reveal the ingredient list, the respective doses, and any appropriate justification either disqualified brands or put them at the bottom of our list.

LED Light Technology

LED, short for “Light Emitting Diode,” is a type of light used to activate teeth whitening agents. Generally incorporated in the mouthpiece, this is a must, especially for bleach-based and non-bleach-based products. Why? LED helps the former to remove stains on and below the teeth’s surface, while the latter must be activated to remove surface stains. If we found a teeth-whitening kit that omitted this crucial piece to the puzzle, they were more likely to be disqualified.

Customization Options

Customization options are more relatable to teeth whitening kits but could also be applied in the context of strips and toothpaste. For the kits, most of our top contenders do not require mouth trays or impressions before use. However, we decided to include brands that offer such options appreciated by all types of users. Similarly, tooth sensitivity is a serious issue needing one’s full attention. Therefore, companies that either develop a formula with sensitivity in mind or have different options were considered for this guide.

Convenience

Whether it be a strip, toothpaste, teeth-whitening system, or dietary supplement, convenience is critical. This factor is a given by default, seeing how our top contenders eliminate the need to visit the dentist. But for maximum convenience, it’s the little things that matter. If we have a teeth-whitening kit, it’s a plus if the mouthpiece can be charged on the go, the serum is stored in an easy-to-use tube or wand, etc.

Effectiveness

The only way to know whether a solution is effective is if verified customers come forward with their experiences or if the company takes extra measures to provide clinical evidence. Many top contenders have provided user experiences, or companies have since put their products through randomized studies to increase trust. In general, effectiveness aligns with scientific evidence and clinical dosing!

Protection

Protection is equally fundamental because individuals are presented with many solutions that aren’t all easy on the budget. We primarily focused on refund policies and applicable warranties for mouthpieces by protection. Individuals should have the option to express dissatisfaction and consult a company if something goes wrong. If both options aren’t provided, at least one must be. Otherwise, people might have second thoughts.

Value for Price

Value for price is determined at the very end after tallying up the factors by solution. The more layers to a product, the more valuable it becomes by price and results. Many of the costs for popularly found supplements lacking substance either soar through the roof or appear inexpensive. These bad apples would not have been identified earlier if it wasn’t for our customizable ranking systems. So, why were they included? Again, to show the contrast between legitimate and illegitimate solutions.

The Anatomy of the Tooth

The SNOW team has a blog devoted to the tooth’s anatomy, and we feel this is information everyone should have access to. The tooth is composed of three main layers, including the following:

Pulp

The pulp is the tooth’s innermost layer and comprises blood vessels and nerves. This layer only functions to its full potential when the remaining two are healthiest. Otherwise, it will be stripped of protection.

Dentin

The dentin is the layer of the tooth that experiences sensitivity. As it turns out, sensitivity is the result of stripped-away enamel. Put simply, for people who’ve been wondering why they’ve experienced shooting pain through the teeth and gums, this is precisely why. Of the three layers, the dentin and enamel can restore themselves. The process for the former is referred to as dentinogenesis, and red light therapy might speed it up.

Enamel

Lastly, the outermost layer serves as the guard for the two innermost ones. Failing to protect this layer deteriorates tooth health starting with enamel erosion. The most common causes of enamel erosion include sugary, starchy, and acidic foods, fruit drinks and juices, sodas, excess vitamin C, teeth grinding, chronic acid reflux, low salivary flow, medication intake, and certain genetic disorders.

The Scientific Narrative: Expert Opinion on Teeth Whitening

We have the scientific viewpoint of teeth-whitening ingredients in the next course of action. This is second up on our ranking system because what other way can we evaluate a product’s effectiveness? Clinical evidence typically accounts for sample size, varying staining levels, oral health conditions, and whether the chosen ingredient outshines any unforeseen inconvenience. Below are some ingredients that have repeatedly shown up across our top contenders:

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is water with an extra oxygen molecule. According to one source, the presence of the additional oxygen molecule gives peroxide power by promoting oxidation and, in turn, killing germs.

A piece focused on scientific findings referenced a 2007 study where researchers subjected 10%, 20%, and 30% hydrogen peroxide solutions to human teeth across different time points. In the end, it was discovered that higher concentration solutions caused more damage. Similar damages were witnessed when teeth were exposed to the solution for longer. Individuals are typically advised to resort to low-concentration treatments over shorter periods to avoid this.

A comparable result was reproduced through an earlier study where a 5% solution was found as effective as a 25% solution. However, it was noted that “to achieve the same level of whiteness, one would need to whiten teeth with the 5% solution 12 times to get the same level of whitening as one time with the 25% solution.”

Carbamide Peroxide

Carbamide peroxide combines hydrogen peroxide and carbamide (or urea). Aside from the differences in chemical structure, this ingredient is simply an oxidizing agent. A study by the American Dental Association (ADA) found that patients using this ingredient initially had a more significant change, but eventually, it waned off. After 12 weeks, the results were supposedly comparable to hydrogen peroxide, both in terms of the improvement in the shade and long-lasting effects.

A 2008 study examined the efficacy and safety of 10% and 16% carbamide peroxide tooth-whitening gels. In the end, the researchers concluded that both resulted in significantly lighter teeth at the four-week evaluation. Interestingly, shade change was not significantly different between the two groups. With the 16% concentration, there was more yellowness reduction and tooth sensitivity. However, the latter wasn’t too significant, making both equally effective and safe for a 3-week at-home treatment.

Hydroxyapatite

A lesser-known solution than peroxide, one review defined hydroxyapatite (HA) as a stable and biocompatible calcium phosphate compound with low solubility. It carries various applications such as tooth remineralization, reduction of tooth sensitivity, oral biofilm control, and tooth whitening. Compared to peroxide, HA’s effects are supposedly “physiological rather than mechanical or chemical,” meaning that it “increases brightness and whiteness of the tooth surface by remineralization, which adds to the smoother and glossier appearance.” Given its novice entrance to the industry, more studies are needed to affirm these claims.

Phthalimidoperoxycaproic Acid (PAP)

Phthalimidoperoxycaproic Acid (PAP) is a non-peroxide whitening agent that has been clinically proven to be as effective as hydrogen peroxide. Precisely, a 5% PAP gel with polymer composite is deemed equivalent to 3% of HP. Additionally, 12% PAP produces the same results as 8% HP. The researchers also confirmed that PAP tooth-whitening gel was much safer and more reliable than HP, making it a viable option for at-home whitening purposes.

The Main Causes for Staining of Teeth

Oral care is imperative to maintain a healthy environment for teeth and gums to thrive. However, lifestyle choices, health problems, genetics, and aging may overrule even the most beneficial routines.

Lifestyle Choices

The effects of everyday life and habit choices can slowly damage the health of teeth. Too often than not, the consequences of these choices manifest before changes can be made. For instance, consuming foods high in starch too regularly can lead to staining. In addition, coffee, wine, and sodas can also lead to staining. A sizable contributing lifestyle choice is smoking. Chewing or smoking tobacco has been shown to cause discoloration.

Health and Dental Problems

The lack of proper oral hygiene will give rise to discolored teeth. For example, pregnant women are more likely to have infections in the mouth, inducing stains. Medical treatments deemed most useful for stain-removal include neck radiation and chemotherapy or antihistamines for allergy treatment.

Genetics

Even with proper hygiene, stained teeth can always arise if one is genetically inclined. Genetic history of thin and discolored enamel increases the chances of genetics dictating the fate of teeth shade.

Aging

As mentioned earlier, the enamel is responsible for protecting teeth tissue. Unfortunately, this is something that weakens with age, which then exposes the underlying structure of dentin. Like the former, the latter ages reduce translucence in the tooth and make it appear darker.

FAQs About At-Home Teeth Whitening Products

Q: What is teeth whitening?

A: Teeth whitening is changing the color of natural teeth to remove stains. This process is performed at the outermost layer of the teeth called the enamel.

Q: Who should refrain from using teeth whitening kits?

A: Teeth whitening kits are generally discouraged for people with false or decayed teeth. Such kits are also unsuitable for tooth discoloration caused by lesions or medicine. Finally, most companies and healthcare professionals advise against using said kits on defective enamel, dentin, and damaged teeth altogether.

Q: How does “dental cleaning” differ from “teeth whitening”?

A: Dental cleaning and teeth whitening are processes with different end goals. Dental cleaning aims to remove built-up plaque and tartar to prevent tooth decay and gum disease. At the same time, teeth whitening is just the process of removing stains for improved appearance. All-in-all, dental cleaning can be seen as a process to improve oral health, while teeth whitening is only cosmetic.

Q: What is the enamel?

A: Enamel is the outermost layer of the tooth. It is the hardest substance in the human body and serves to protect underlying tooth tissues.

Q: Is teeth whitening harmful to my enamel?

A: Teeth whitening is said to have no permanent damage to the enamel.

Q: Is it safe to use teeth whitening kits?

A: The safety of a tooth whitening kit is the manufacturer’s responsibility. Luckily, existing studies provide some evidence in favor of said kits, implying utmost safety so long as the instructions are correctly followed.

Q: Are the ingredients typically used in teeth whitening toxic?

A: The main ingredients to whiten teeth are peroxide or peroxide-producing compounds (i.e., hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide). Remember that these compounds should be used carefully to reduce the risk of issues.

Q: What is the difference between carbamide peroxide and hydrogen peroxide?

A: Hydrogen peroxide is seen as an effective teeth-whitening agent. Carbamide peroxide is a compound containing hydrogen peroxide at a 1 to 3 ratio. Meaning that if a product contains 30% carbamide peroxide, it has 10% hydrogen peroxide. Both compounds are effective agents to whiten teeth and show no significant difference in results.

Q: What do the different percentages of bleaching agents imply?

A: Every tooth whitening product has an associated percentage of bleaching agent. This percentage represents the amount of hydrogen peroxide present. The higher the percentage is, the shorter the time it should remain on the teeth as it is solid.

Q: Does teeth-whitening cause sensitivity or pain?

A: Sensitivity caused by teeth whitening is said to be short-term. Individuals can expect to return to the state of sensitivity before the whitening 1 to 2 days after the process.

Q: Is it safe to whiten untreated teeth with cavities?

A: Since teeth whitening has potent whitening agents, using such compounds on cavities can irritate them. Hence, it is not recommended to whiten teeth with tooth decay.

Q: My gums are receding. Is it safe to use teeth whitening products?

A: When gums are receding, it leaves the root of the teeth exposed. Applying products containing bleaching agents will then go directly on the roots causing complications. It is advised to have healthy, full gums when considering teeth whitening.

Q: Do teeth whitening harm dental work?

A: Teeth whitening has been shown to have little to no impact on restorative procedures such as crowns or porcelain. However, it may temporarily weaken the bond between the enamel and composite restorations. For peace of mind, consulting a professional prior is highly advised.

Q: On average, how long will it take to whiten teeth?

A: The time it takes to see results from using teeth whitening kits depends significantly on the product itself and the level of stains present. On average, most people should see results in 2 to 4 weeks.

Q: On average, how long will teeth-whitening results last?

A: Results will likely last anywhere between 6 months to 2 years. The length of the results depends on the maintenance steps taken to avoid future staining.

Q: Are toothpaste whiteners genuinely effective?

A: Toothpaste whiteners only clean surface-level stains. They do not work to change the color of the teeth, as is the goal of teeth whitening. So, there may be some minor results, but changes are negligible.

Q: Which teeth shades are easier to whiten?

A: Teeth whitening is not a practical solution for all types of teeth shades. Typically, people with yellow teeth see the best results, whereas those with brown teeth see minimal effects. Those with grey or purple shades are unlikely to see any results. It is best to consult a professional to see if this is a viable option.

Q: How long after using a teeth-whitening product can I eat?

A: Experts recommend waiting at least 4 hours following a teeth-whitening treatment to eat. Only consumption of water is advised during the waiting period.

Q: What are the causes of white spots on teeth?

A: Even with an excellent oral routine, certain imperfections could arise. One of which can be described as visible white spots. Common causes include:

Demineralization: Long-term buildup of bacteria would give rise to decalcification of enamel and tooth decay

Enamel Hypoplasia: Low thickness of enamel because of malnutrition, smoking, and high fever

Fluorosis: Excess fluoride exposure from drinking too much tap water, swallowing toothpaste, and taking fluoride-containing supplements

Q: Are there natural ways of achieving whiter teeth?

A: Natural approaches to teeth-whitening are encouraged as additional support but rarely sufficient to elicit a significant improvement on their own. Nevertheless, here are three simple solutions worth reflecting upon:

Oil pulling: Act of swishing coconut oil in the mouth to remove bacteria

Using baking soda: Produces an alkaline environment in the mouth to prevent bacterial growth

Using activated charcoal: May remove toxins and teeth stains

Q: What is red light therapy?

A: Red light therapy uses low-level red light to activate the mitochondria in cells. As a result, more energy is created, which is believed to further cellular function, healthy circulation in the gums, and tissue healing.

Q: What are the oral benefits of deploying red light therapy?

A: There are many speculations on the benefits of using red light therapy for oral care. For the most part, experts agree on its ability to reduce tooth sensitivity and inflammation, improve bone density and blood circulation in the gum and prevent receding of gums.

Q: What are the best teeth whitening products out there?

A: To learn more about the best and most recommended teeth whitening products, please refer to this guide.

The Best At-Home Teeth Whitening Products of 2022 Final Thoughts

Ultimately, this guide aimed to identify and assess popularly known teeth-whitening products available in today’s market. Innovation is at its peak, especially now that professional-level services can be performed in the comfort of one’s home. Does this mean that everything out there is what it is truly made out to be? Our customizable ranking system suggests otherwise.

Neglecting to disclose information on the manufacturer and the contents of the formula under question can disqualify solutions. These products will be applied orally, and damage to oral health will eventually snowball into devastating health implications. Our editorial team is fully convinced that the contrast between strong and weak solutions has been depicted in this guide.

Individuals must be mindful of two other takeaways. First, teeth whitening is not permanent (i.e., it will fade over time), and second, staining is primarily a result of lifestyle choices. Hence, the first place to start is the kitchen, then probably the bathroom (i.e., brushing and flossing). From there, any transparent and clinically studied products listed above have a high chance of beautifying one’s smile, which helps boost confidence. Until we update our top contenders again, we hope to have partially paved the path toward oral wellness.