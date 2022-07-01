Best Survival Books: Top-Rated Emergency Preparedness Guides

Life is uncertain, and you don’t know how it will treat you the next day. Living in a dangerous or difficult environment, you must know how to survive. Basic survival skills include things like recognizing danger signs and learning how to find food and water. Additionally, these skills can help you build shelters and defend yourself from potential attacks.

Some of the most common reasons why people need to know ‘How To Survive’ include:

Economic collapse due to weather conditions (extreme storms)

Natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes

Terrorist attacks

Civil unrest/crisis caused by political instability/economic hardship/Inflation

Pandemic outbreaks

While some of these events may not happen in your lifetime, it is best to be prepared for anything! Learning about different types of emergencies and regularly practicing basic survival skills (such as building an emergency evacuation plan) can help ensure you have the necessary resources if disaster strikes.

Below we have compiled a list of the best survival books to help you survive in any situation. These books cover everything from how to build shelters and start fires to how to track and hunt games and ways to create your food stock. No matter what situation you find yourself in, one or more of these books may help improve your chances of survival.

The Best Survival Books and Gadgets of 2022

To compile this list, we tried to identify the best survival books based on various factors, including ratings, customer reviews, and reader recommendations. Here are the results:

Let’s read the detailed reviews of each survival book and gadget on the list!

Dark Age Defense

Key Details Type Power outage skills Written By Paul Grabowski Price $67

Dark Age Defense is a set of instructions intended to assist individuals in creating their Infinity Coils so that if disaster strikes, there will be a backup. What made Paul Grabowski turn to the Infinity Coil?

Paul got his idea from Nikola Tesla’s discovery, called “the Tesla Coil.” There are chances for this orb-shaped structure to take advantage of the earth’s magnetic field to draw energy from thin air. In Dark Age Defense, the purpose is to demonstrate that a technology hidden from the general community for so long is something everyone at home can build.

According to Paul, a plumber by profession, he and his family suffered from power outages caused by unpredictable weather conditions for several days. Nobody was there to help him and his family as there was heavy snowfall outside, and authorities couldn’t do anything. Paul and his family managed to survive but lost their 8-month-old Chihuahua.

After the incident, the plumber investigated possibilities for securing power during all types of weather, tackling the problem himself. Even so, due to a sudden attack, Paul thinks that every house in the country will soon lose power. Consequently, he sought to do something about it. The solution he offers consists of robust, safe, and environmentally friendly technology that uses only renewable energy around your surroundings.

The Lost Ways 2

Key Details Type Food Preservation and Survival Skills Written By Claude Davis Price $37

Claude Davis is the author of a 300-page survival book, The Lost Ways 2. The book continues the previous Lost Ways Guides, detailing many survival methods our ancestors used in the face of war, oppression, and technological limitations. With this no 2 edition, Claude Davis includes more relevant tips and information to help you and your family not starve to death during natural disasters.

As the title suggests, Lost Ways 2 is the author’s summary of his experiences during his journey to the Andes. Throughout the story of his inspirational journey, he shares six key lessons you will be able to apply no matter what happens in life.

During his time in North America, the writer of The Lost Ways 2 discovered three superfoods. The book is primarily devoted to an ancestral superfood forgotten for almost half a century. Davis affirms that this food will protect you from food shortages, just as it protected the remarkable Incan civilization when there was a famine for four years. It can stay fresh in pit holes without refrigeration for over ten years. The Incas stored it this way.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies

Key Details Type Medical Emergency Skills Written By Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis Price $37

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies contains comprehensive instructions on how you can use herbs and plants for health benefits in an emergency. This book includes more than 500 herbal remedies to treat common health problems. Additionally, it contains color photos of almost 200 different kinds of plants, mushrooms, and other organisms found in the wild.

Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis compiled the Lost Book of Herbal Remedies. Dr. Apelian holds several impressive degrees, particularly in biology and ecology, with experience working as a biologist and survival instructor. On the other hand, Claude Davis is a herbalist who enjoys sharing natural treatments to promote well-being with consumers.

The purpose of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is to put ancient and natural rejuvenation and healing methods back into widespread use. This wilderness survival book shares knowledge that has been lost over time, significantly since modern science and medicine have advanced so rapidly. This vital information can be easily understood thanks to the survival book’s colorful and engaging color photos.

Food Freedom

Key Details Type Supply Chain Meltdown Skills Written By Henry Cobb Price $37

Food Freedom provides detailed instructions on surviving a collapse of the global supply chain. In the words of its creators, Food Freedom’s information may save your life if the economy crashes and the supply chain collapses.

According to the developers of Food Freedom, we are just weeks or months away from a global breakdown as we have never seen before.

Now is the time to act so that you and your family can be protected. In the survival book Food Freedom, you’ll find practical advice on coping with the crisis. This includes building an aquaponics system, methods for growing food in your house, and other things that will help you survive during shutdown.

In the words of Henry Cobb, the writer of Food Freedom, the book is the most meaningful message he has ever presented to people. View the Food Freedom video and purchase the guide; you can learn how to survive when there is little to no food.

The Lost Superfoods

Key Details Type Food preserving skills Written By Lex Rooker, Claude Davis, Art Rude, and Fred Dwight Price $27

The Lost Superfoods is a comprehensive online guide filled with recipes and instructions for preparing foods that are nutritious, storage-friendly, and healthy. The official website says this knowledge can be accessed by anyone, including those without any prior culinary or storage training.

Each chapter is explained systematically with colorful illustrations and clear instructions. The survival book is filled with over 126 undiscovered food recipes and storage strategies, making it a necessary resource for everyone.

Additionally, it includes detailed nutritional information for each food item. This way, users can determine what macronutrients they consume, such as fat, carbs, and calories, and what they need to increase.

As stated on the official website, the primary goal in developing The Lost Superfoods was to provide Americans with the opportunity to have a year’s worth of longer-lasting foods. For instance, this could assist them in surviving a flood or a pandemic, among other emergencies, without an extra cost.

Crisis Survival Institute

Key Details Type Food Scarcity Crisis Skills Written By Donald Carlson Price $7

An excellent book called Crisis Survival Institute is dedicated to teaching you how to deal with a food shortage crisis. As part of this survival book, the author outlines 24 foods likely to disappear quickly following a disaster or an emergency.

According to him, Covid 19 was just the beginning of the problem, and we should prepare for more issues. He points to the conflict in Ukraine as a significant contributing factor to the upcoming disaster. According to him, food shortages and fertilizer scarcity may be caused in the U.S. and worldwide if restrictions against Russia are imposed.

Thus, Donald Carlson advocates stockpiling essential foods before an impending food crisis may break out, and you should be prepared with the tips mentioned in his book. The best part is that this book is inexpensive and straightforward to not put a load on you.

The Lost Frontier Handbook

Key Details Type Survival Handbook With Food and Medication Skills Written By Suzanne Sherman Price $37

The Lost Frontier Handbook by Suzanne Sherman is an essential survival guide that shows you where to find the food, water, and medication you need by relying on nature in a disaster situation.

The early days of America were without hospitals or medical facilities that would help people cope with risky situations; people could resort to what they found in their surroundings. Throughout The Lost Frontier Handbook, Suzanne discusses a variety of remedies that nearly became extinct.

This book provides tips for growing medicinal herbs and identifying spoilage dangers in food. There is also a section on tracking supplies to prevent them from running out.

The Lost Frontier Handbook is filled with valuable tips you can use to survive in any circumstance, from homemade dishes to food preservation or even home remedies.

Local Harvest Gardening

Key Details Type Gardening Skills For Survival Written By Dan, Andrew, and Jack Price $177

Local Harvest Gardening is an online course designed to teach farmers about organic gardening and non-tilling techniques. The class emphasizes succession planting, organic gardening, and seasonal gardening with access to a customizable question and answer section throughout the course.

It is designed for beginners and experienced backyard gardeners interested in increasing their food production on their property or in containers.

A communal learning environment is believed to be beneficial for people to gain a deeper understanding of their lessons. Therefore, the course creators have created a community where family members can get together and reflect upon the various modules they have completed. Participants are encouraged to share pictures of their gardens and receive tips and advice.

Ultimate Survival

Key Details Type Urban and wilderness survival book Written By Frank Marshall Price $39 (Essential) or $59 (Ultimate)

The Ultimate Survival outlines instructions for protecting yourself and your family in any adverse situation. This great outdoors book covers how to collect the supplies needed to survive an emergency or pandemic. The field guide includes water, food, and medicine in case of a disaster.

In his description of The Ultimate Survival Guide Pack, Frank Marshall says it is one of the only survival guides to eliminate anyone’s fear of the unknown. This wilderness survival book will allow them to survive any conceivable danger. People will learn different strategies for survival, which can be applied in minutes to guarantee survival for weeks or even longer.

Frank Marshall, the author of the Ultimate Survival Guide, has served 27 years in the United States Army. In his career, he did a considerable amount of time with the U.S. Army Humanitarian Relief Forces. This brought him to Wuhan in China shortly after the pandemic broke out.

It is essential to know what to do if you need to live without external assistance. The information in Marshall’s field guide has been drawn from his extensive military experience to provide information readers need to stay alive and protect their loved ones.

The Doctor’s Book Of Survival Home Remedies

Key Details Type Home Survival Medicine Handbook Written By Dr. John Herzog Price $37

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies offers a comprehensive resource on herbal medicine and natural remedies that anyone can use in odd situations and disasters.

The survival guide has three essential parts:

Conditions: These can be looked up in this survival medicine handbook at any time by anyone in need. From the beginning to the end, the author describes the condition thoroughly to provide a complete understanding.

Remedies: This section of this survival medicine handbook explains how various therapies and organic remedies can be helpful in healing. Each plant has been described under its respective treatment category for easy comparison.

Survival: The purpose of this section is to highlight the importance of the health system working together, mainly when lives are on the line. It also has an “A to Z Index,” where you can search for specific citations for just about anything.

Every human can benefit from the Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, which provides health information. There’s no better way to better understand the world of health than with this straightforward survival medicine handbook with 439 pages.

Home Doctor

Key Details Type Practical Medicine for Households Written By Dr. Maybell Nieves Price $37

Featuring more than 300 pages of information, The Home Doctor concentrates on providing medical assistance to any household whenever necessary. A survival manual written by a doctor is helpful for people whose circumstances make it impossible for them to receive medical assistance.

The current issues in Venezuela leave many citizens without access to potable water and a power supply, as the author suggests. The community does not have access to painkillers or antibiotics, but this guide gives hope that none of the households will have to face such difficulties. It is the work of Dr. Maybell Nieves who deserves all of the credit.

When individuals purchase this valuable survival manual, they have the option of buying a hard copy or an electronic version. In both cases, the price is $37.00. However, you will have to pay $8.99 extra as shipping charges if you order a hard copy.

World War Water

Key Details Type Mega Drought Survival Skills Written By John Gilmour Price $49

World War Water offers insight and strategies to survive and thrive in the face of global water shortages. World War Water shows you how to use the hidden reservoir of water in nature. According to the guide, the World War Water guide won’t cost you an arm and a leg when you build your water generator. By gathering moisture from the air, the generator produces water.

Following filtration it creates approximately 50 gallons of drinking water daily. Several components from local e-commerce stores and scrapyards can be used to construct the generator.

This device is powered by cutting-edge technology that has been extensively analyzed to ensure its effectiveness. The armed forces of many countries, especially those with arid climates, utilize it successfully. John explains that staying healthy isn’t your only option for surviving a disaster. You must also be mentally strong to survive a catastrophe. Because of this, your family and you must remain calm and plan in the event of such an accident. When others are mentally exhausted, such a mentality can keep you on your toes and alert.

Backyard Miracle Farm

Key Details Type Food-Producing Skills Written By Michael Sherman Price $39.69

There’s a new e-book out called Backyard Miracle Farm, which promises to guide you through the process of creating a sustainable food production system. This book teaches how to establish an automated farm to get organic food.

The guide’s author, Michael Sherman, states that it allows you to be self-reliant and prevents you from being affected by food shortages. Food shortage was found to be the most significant threat to human civilization in a recent study by Global Report.

The authenticity of the guidebook is assured by its claims that the strategies are universally effective.

The Encyclopedia of Medical Breakthroughs & Forbidden Treatments

Key Details Type Medical Training And Treatment skills needed for Adverse conditions Written By David Allen Price $49.95

Natural remedies have been suppressed for years by big pharma. Nevertheless, you can get a glimpse into the most effective and tried-and-true techniques in The Encyclopedia of Medical Breakthroughs & Forbidden Treatments.

The survival manual describes alternative medicine as a way to heal heart disease, prevent cancer, control diabetes, and treat more than 60 ailments through alternative treatments. According to the book’s author, the techniques can prevent or treat almost every disease, whether it is insulin resistance, Parkinson’s, or Alzheimer’s.

Throughout 380 pages, this surviving book helps you explore natural ingredients, herbal medicine, and healthy lifestyle options for treating many ailments and health conditions. Even though there is no proof the guide cures cancer or Alzheimer’s, the information could be helpful in an emergency.

Final Survival Plan

Key Details Type Disaster survival Skills Written By John Stone Price $37

The Final Survival Plan features steps that will keep you and your loved ones protected and safe during a disaster. There are many types of disasters today, and there is no way around them. It aids in preparing you to deal with disasters when they strike and helps you emerge unscathed.

The author wrote this guide after observing how disaster victims suffered from different catastrophes. This book is thus intended to teach people essential life skills they can employ when faced with disaster and crises, along with the stress that follows.

A PDF version of the program is available on the Internet, and any user can download it and take advantage of its helpful features. A person simply needs to follow through and adhere to the book’s recommendations.

Easy DIY Power Plan

Key Details Type Power Outage Surviving Skills Written By Ryan Taylor Price $49

In Easy DIY Power Plan, you’ll find easy-to-follow instructions that explain exactly what you need to do to create your home energy source. This can reduce your electricity bill by up to 60% within the next month. Experts in engineering designed this system as a cost-effective method for producing electricity at home in a few simple steps.

This DIY power system was explicitly designed to be accessible to everyone, so they have the freedom to build it themselves and utilize it at home. The best thing you can do is create an Easy DIY Power Plan on your property using materials you probably already own. The unit remains self-sufficient as the system generates power seamlessly and simultaneously provides on-demand power. Start enjoying freedom today with this plan.

Quick Power System

Key Details Type Power Outage Survival Skills Written By Ray Allen Price $49

The Quick Power System makes the world a better place by helping you build a simple, reliable power generator that will provide you with unlimited power.

Your purchase of this survival manual comes with five eBooks that provide insights into various aspects of energy generation. Similar to the Easy DIY Power Plan, the Quick Power System is run by Ray Allen: it contains practical advice about creating your own power generation devices, written for those with no experience.

Water Freedom System

Key Details Type Water Outage Survival Book Written By Chris Burns Price $39.69

This informative survival manual, written by Chris Burns, explains how the Water Freedom System works and what it can do in the hard times of disasters when you are out of water. Utilizing the detailed instructions in the Water Freedom System, you can produce fresh, purified, super-pure water for a twelfth of the price of other bottled water.

Water Freedom System comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee to change your preparedness strategy and protect your family in water outages – even in extreme weather conditions. You must read the directions, get the necessary equipment, and get ready to drink some of the best water the prepping community has ever made.

The Best Survival Gadgets

While ranking the best survival books, we came across some fantastic gadgets that can be very helpful in keeping things under control during emergencies. Here are the top gadgets you can buy for brushing up on your emergency preparedness:

Rapid Alert Survival Radio

Key Details Specifications Rechargeable 2600 mAh Battery Charge the device through the solar panel or hand crank NOAA Weather Scan and weather alert alarm Dog whistle to help at assisting search and rescue team Emergency flashlight with 30 Lumens power Price $59.95

Rapid Alert Survival Radio is a portable, handheld radio engineered for maintaining connectivity and keeping you alive during emergencies.

What will you do if the Internet stops working and your smartphone no longer works? You never know. Mobile networks are not unusual to experience outages, particularly during emergencies, wars, or calamities. Additionally, if your phone battery runs out, you will be on the verge of being cut off from the world.

Rapid Alert Survival Radio communicates with the surrounding area using a hand-crank radio. It has a solar panel, an antenna that measures 12 inches, an integrated alarm, a USB port, and a flashlight that can guide you through your hard times.

EvaTac Combat Bag

Key Details Specifications Loads of space for storage Organize your things with the ten compartments Backpack made of high-quality materials Padded shoulder straps and back panel for comfort Featuring strong zippers and fasteners Made from waterproof material Price $159.95

The EvaTac Combat Bag is an inexpensive, rugged backpack with various innovative features. This backpack is specially designed for Camping, Hiking, Shooting, Survival, and Tactical gear.

The 600D polyester material of the bag is extremely tough, and it’s among the toughest tactical bags you’re ever going to find. Furthermore, the zippers are pretty heavy-duty, and you will also like how large they are, making them easy to grab.

As per survival experts, you can use this bag in different environments to keep your essentials safe so that they can be readily available when required. Overall, this is the best gadget for emergency preparedness.

EvaTac TacLite

Key Details Specifications Zoom adjustment up to 1100ft The roof is made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel The body is made from precision alloy Extremely compact to carry in your pocket Powered by a single A.A. battery Price $29.95

A flashlight is always a primary requirement when there’s a flood, earthquake, tornado, or other natural or manufactured calamities. The bigger and heavier lights are tough to carry and keep when the situations are adverse.

EvaTac TacLite is a compact, strong, and powerful gear that can help you stay alive no matter how tough the situation around you. The gadget features Aircraft-grade aluminum and stainless steel manufacturing that lasts longer than your expectations. Whether you are on comping, trekking, or any other outdoor activity, you must have this small, powerful gadget in case you face any calamity.

How We Ranked The Best Survival Books?

When it comes to preparing for disasters, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. That’s why we consulted with experts to develop a list of the best survival books suited for different people and situations.

Here are the factors we considered before listing the best survival books of 2022:

Complexity Of Understanding

There are numerous complex and exciting books available that can help you to survive in any situation. However, it is essential to consider how much complexity the book requires before making a purchase. Books that are too complicated may hinder your ability to understand and follow the instructions. At the same time, those with just the right level of complexity will be easy to learn from and provide practical guidance in an emergency.

The Credibility Of the Author

It’s essential to consider author credibility when choosing the best survival books because this will help you feel more confident in your preparations. Credible authors have spent many years developing their skills and know what they’re talking about. They also tend to write engaging and exciting stories that are likely to keep you hooked from the beginning until the end.

Practical Strategies

While many great survival books are available, they must consider the practical information they contain. This includes things like how to build a shelter, trap and catch food, find water sources, and create fire starters. Some books tell fictional stories with unrealistic strategies that are impossible to perform for ordinary people. We didn’t mention those survival books.

Book Format

It is tough to decide what type of book format you want. Several options are available, including e-books, audiobooks, and print versions.

E-books are becoming increasingly popular because they allow quick and easy access from any device or computer. Additionally, e-books can be read on the go so that you don’t have to put them down until you’re finished reading them. On the other hand, the majority of readers prefer hard copies over eBooks. We tried to present those books in both hard copy and eBook versions.

Crazy Conspiracy Index (CCI)

The Crazy Conspiracy Index (CCI) is a weekly report covering the top conspiracy theories currently swirling on the Internet. The CCI team scours social media, mainstream news outlets, and online communities to find the most popular and engaging conspiracies. A few writers claim that the world will end soon, face terrorist attacks, or an apocalypse just to sell their books. We considered the Crazy Conspiracy Index (CCI) to eliminate survival books that present manipulated facts.

Images, Illustrations, and Detailed Advice

Images, illustrations, and detailed advice are critical components of the best survival books. This is because visuals help to simplify complex information for those who may not be familiar with it, and detailed instructions can ensure that readers follow along smoothly. This is why the majority of best books for survival skills on our list present detailed illustrations and images.

Price And Value Ratio

Finding the best survival books that are affordable yet still provide valuable information was a challenging task for us. It was also essential to look for reputable authors and publishers so that you could be confident in the quality of their material.

What are the Basic Survival Skills?

Basic survival skills include knowing how to build a shelter, find food, perform fire-building tasks, and navigate the wild. These survival skills can come in handy in any situation – whether you’re lost in the forest, stranded on a deserted island, or affected by a natural disaster. Here are some tips to help you develop these survival skills:

Learn About Natural Disasters

If you’re ever affected by a natural disaster, know all you can about it. This will help you understand what’s happening and help you make informed decisions about your safety.

Build a Basic Shelter

A shelter is one of the essential pieces of wilderness survival gear you’ll ever have. It can protect you from rain, wind, and cold weather and can also provide you with protection from dangerous animals or insects.

Find Food

One of the best ways to ensure survival during a natural disaster or emergency is to learn how to find food. This includes understanding primitive wilderness living and how to locate and harvest fruits and vegetables, as well as tracking down wild game or hunting supplies.

Navigate in the Wild

Navigation is one of the essential survival skills for anyone who wants to stay safe during a natural disaster or emergency. This includes knowing the nitty-gritty of using maps and GPS devices and understanding basic compass directions.

Practicing these basic survival skills regularly allows you to stay safe and healthy during any challenging situation.

Frequently Asked Questions About Survival Books

Q: How to prepare for an emergency?

A: It’s essential to have a well-rounded emergency plan in case of an unexpected event. This includes knowing where you will go if the grid goes down, having enough food and water stockpiled, ensuring your family is aware of evacuation routes, stocking up on batteries and other essential supplies like a first aid kit, and creating a financial safety net.

Q: How long can one survive without water and food?

A: Studies show that humans can survive for up to 8 to 21 days without food and water. However, you cannot survive for more than 3 to 7 days without water and around one to two months without food: it will also depend on physiology, environment, and other factors.

Q: What should you keep in a first aid kit?

A: When it comes to first aid, the basics are always a good idea. In a first aid kit, you must keep items like bandages, adhesive tapes, antiseptics and disinfectants, pain killers, antihistamines (if you suffer from allergies), fever reducers, and cold packs for when you feel too hot or cold, and etching tablets for bleeding.

Q: Are bushcraft books beneficial?

A: Yes, bushcraft books can be beneficial when it comes to learning how to survive in the wilderness. Wildlife survival and bushcraft books often contain detailed instructions on building fire starters from natural materials, shelter in various environmental conditions, tracking and hunting food, tanning hides, creating medicinal remedies using wild plants and herbs, and many other practical skills.

Q: What is a bug-out bag?

A: A bug-out bag (BOB) is a survival kit that consists of essential items that you would need to survive a survival situation. This bug-out bag includes clothing, water, food, tools, and first-aid supplies. It is essential to consider what kind of scenario you would face and whether or not your local area will be affected by the event.

The Best Survival Books and Gadgets of 2022 Conclusion

This blog was all about finding the best survival books to equip yourself with the skills and knowledge you need to survive any dangerous situation. The best survival book can be a great addition to your home library.

While we can’t promise that you will be able to use everything you learned in the wild, we can promise that these books will help you become better prepared for anything life throws your way. It’s better to be prepared than live vicariously. Do you have any favorite survival books that you would like to share? Let us know in the comments below!