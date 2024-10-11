Okanogan Family Barter Faire this weekend

The Okanogan Family Barter Faire is this weekend about 13 miles east of Tonasket at 76 Cayuse Mountain Rd.

TONASKET – The Okanogan Family Barter Faire is this weekend at the Barter Faire site, about 13 miles east of Tonasket at 76 Cayuse Mountain Road.

The weekend-long event features local produce and products and crafts for sale or barter. Organizers ask you to stay for the day or camp for the weekend. Listen to live music and enjoy good food. There are over 600 vendors and two stages with live music.

According to their website, “In 1974, the Barter Faire was created to help a community connect and barter surplus harvest and goods for other goods needed for winter. Through the years, the Okanogan Family Faire (OFF) has become an annual event attracting vendors, musicians, artists and crafts people from communities, near and far.”

The Okanogan Family Faire is a non-profit organization registered in the state of Washington, Okanogan County. The purpose of this charitable corporation is to provide community events that support public education on a broad range of traditional, rural, economic, and spiritual values that reflect respect for the diversity of all people, wildlife and earth.

Camping is $80 per person and a day pass is $15 per person. Those under 18 must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.

“The Okanogan Family Faire, along with Okanogan Neighbors, whose holdings include the Barter Faire site, are all composed of volunteers. OFF/ON is the source from which has sprung the Community Cultural Center of Tonasket (CCC) . Also, it has provided much of the funding for the Tonasket Natural Foods Co-op.”