Local Tonasket musician releases new album

Submitted photo Tonasket musician Brock Hires and his dog Gypsy. Hires has just released a new album, “Longneck Bottles, Loud Jukebox.”

TONASKET — Local singer/songwriter Brock Hires announces his return, bringing a traditional country music sound to fans with the release of his long-awaited album, “Longneck Bottle, Loud Jukebox.”

The forthcoming record is a follow-up to his 2011 holiday album, “Christmas in the Valley,” and is set to be released on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The album is composed of 10 tracks co-written by Hires and his wife, Adeena Hires, which pay homage to traditional country music and honky-tonk stylings.

Hires recorded “Longneck Bottle, Loud Jukebox” throughout 2019 and spring 2020 in his home studio in Tonasket. He performs all of the 11 instruments featured on the album.

The album will be available Nov. 3 through all major online music retailers (Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, etc.) and will be available on CD, cassette tape and 8 Track through brockhiresmusic.com.

In addition to the album, Hires will host a virtual album release at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, on his social media pages as well as brockhiresmusic.com.

At an early age, Hires began picking up his musical influences from his great grandparents, Henry and Elaine Grillo and listening to the sounds of George Strait, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard.

When he was four-years-old, Hires made his first public debut performance at a local grange Christmas party. By the age of seven, he began taking guitar lessons. Within the next year he was performing at locals fairs, churches, rodeos and community celebrations thought the northwest.

Throughout his career, Hires has made a number of TV appearances including “KHQ Today,” “Good Morning Northwest” and “Up with KREM.”

Earlier this year, Hires was named “Entertainer of the Year” by North Okanogan Online Magazine.