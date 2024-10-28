Local students shine at North Central Washington Regional Music Honor Festival

Five honor music students from Tonasket High School performed in Quincy with 400 other top music students from the region.

TONASKET – Five honor music students performed in Quincy with 400 other top music students from the region. According to Casey McNett, the Tonasket High School and middle school music teacher, the event happens every two years.

The regional music honor festival, held biannually, in North Central Washington celebrates the dedication and skill of student musicians, providing them with a platform to perform and learn in an inspiring environment.

“Music teachers from Wenatchee to Oroville are asked to select the top ten percent of their performers to learn advanced music and perform a collective concert together,” said McNett.

Aria Dalzell-Speers, Ruben Castro, Noah Graves, Marlene Diaz and Abran Guzman were amongst the students chosen to showcase their talents among the best young musicians in the area.

McNett went on to say, “the students put in hours of extra work,” on top of their already busy schedules to learn challenging music and participate in the festival, which was Thursday, Oct. 24.

“They truly represented Tonasket in the best way possible. I’m so proud of our outstanding music students,” McNett added.