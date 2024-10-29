Oroville School Superintendent gives update on elementary project

OROVILLE – Oroville School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hardesty updated the school board on the elementary school improvements, including the kitchen remodel, at the board’s Monday, Oct. 28 meeting.

“We provided a tour to John Maupin and Shalene O’Conner of Chartwells,” said Hardesty, referring to the representatives from the district’s food service provider.

“John said ‘It looks like you got yourself a real nice kitchen,’ adding, ‘There are districts that dream of having a kitchen like this one,’” said Hardesty. “There are people in the industry that are pretty wowed by it and by the sheer amount of equipment and what can be done with it.”

The superintendent said construction continues and according to Halmes Builder’s schedule, it will be completed by Nov. 1.

“This, of course, barring any unforeseen conflicts or items. The project will need to pass inspection prior to usage,” Hardesty said.

The superintendent said a fire panel that controls the kitchen area was damaged and the district is working through repairs and solutions.

“I’m predicting that we will have our occupancy the third week of November, considering Halme’s pattern, but we might be surprised,” said Hardesty.

The project’s delay was discussed in the previous two board meetings, in September and November.

“The delay has been discussed as a likelihood from the beginning of the project, upon acceptance of the bid, so this should not come as a terrible surprise. The positive, in addition to our opportunity to modernize the kitchen in general, is that initially, there was concern as to whether we would have power for the start of the school,” said the superintendent. “This would have included displacing all elementary school classrooms to locations throughout the community or delaying school for a month.”

While school started on time in the elementary, Hardesty said the district will “pursue liquid damages of up to $2000 a day” past the agreed-on completion date.