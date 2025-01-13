Covenant of the Salmon People’ film at Mirage Theater

Columbiana is hosting the film “Covenant of the Salmon People,” a documentary of the Nez Perce Tribe’s promise to protect the Chinook salmon.

Columbiana is hosting the film “Covenant of the Salmon People,” a 60-minute documentary portrait of the Nez Perce Tribe’s promise to protect the Chinook salmon, at the Mirage Theater Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. in Omak.

The Chinook salmon is a cornerstone species and first food for their people for thousands of years. As a dammed river system and climate impacts threaten the extinction of the salmon, the tribe continues to do their part in protecting the relationship with the salmon which is an essential part of their culture and ancestral diet—but will it be enough to save the wild salmon from extinction?

The covenant with salmon is woven into their culture, history and now their modern-day recovery work. The Nez Perce people are the oldest documented civilization in North America with archaeological sites along Idaho’s Salmon River dating back to 16,500 years ago.

The only option for the tribe to uphold their ancient pact with the salmon and to restore their covenant is to breach the four dams on the lower Snake River.

The film asks, will the federal government take charge of the situation or idly sit by while the iconic species vanishes from the tribe’s home waters?

Nez Perce members will be at the showing to talk about their filming and answer questions. The showing at 6 p.m. is free to the public, donations are greatly appreciated.