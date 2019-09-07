‘Celebrating Cultures’ returns to Pearrygin Lake State Park

HooDoo Marimba and Radost Folk Ensemble perform

WINTHROP – Sept. 4, 2019 – The Washington State Parks Folk and Traditional Arts Program invites the public to the “Celebrating Cultures” concert at Pearrygin Lake State Park on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The free afternoon concert runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday on the east shore of Pearrygin Lake State Park, 561 Bear Creek Road, Winthrop. (Driving directions.)

This year’s concert features local Methow Valley group HooDoo Marimba performing at 2 p.m. and Seattle-based Radost Folk Ensemble taking the stage at 3:30 p.m.

The 11 women of HooDoo Marimba are known for their joyful and inspirational performances. A favorite in the Methow Valley music scene, the band plays intricate, interlocking polyrhythmic melodies on marimbas of all sizes.

Radost Folk Ensemble has presented the dance, music and song of Eastern Europe throughout the Pacific Northwest since 1976. The Radost repertoire includes traditions of Croatia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia, Ukraine and Russia, with ornate costumes and live music on traditional instruments.

Concert venue

Visitors enter the event through the east campground of Pearrygin Lake State Park. Admission to the performance is free; the Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to the park.

About the Folk and Traditional Arts in the Parks Program

Celebrating Cultures is part of a broader series of events celebrating Washington’s diverse cultures presented by the Folk and Traditional Arts Program, with funding provided by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as support from the Washington State Parks Foundation.

For more information about the Folks and Traditional Arts Program, including upcoming events, visit: parks.state.wa.us/folkarts, or contact Makaela Kroin, Program Coordinator, at Makaela.Kroin@parks.wa.gov or (360) 902-8635.