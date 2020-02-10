Taralynn Fox is district wrestling champion

Hornet boys have three district champs

WENATCHEE – Hornet senior Taralynn Fox brought home district gold in Wenatchee last weekend and Seth Baurer, Golby Guzman and Victor Ocampo earned district gold at Tonasket.

“Our two girls, Taralynn Fox, 125 and junior Melinda Clark, 130, did an outstanding job at their District Tournament in Wenatchee,” said Hornet Coach Chuck Ricevuto. “ Both girls wrestled their way to the final where Taralynn had a perfect day of pins and a District Championship to up her season undefeated record to 17-0. Melinda also wrestled some of her very best bouts of the year working her way into the finals losing a hard fought battle and settling for a second place Silver Medal.”

Both girls will now advance to their Regional Tournament in Othello. Action starts Friday night and will continue on Saturday.

Good luck to the Lady Hornets on their quest for the Tacoma Dome State Finals,” said their coach.

Meanwhile in Tonasket the Boys Districts highlighted seniors Baurer, 160 and Guzman, 170 and sophomore Victor Ocampo, 195 in their Gold Medal, Championship performances.

Second-place Silver Medalists went to freshman Matt Donaglia, 113, sophomore Miguel Quezada, 120 and senior Darian Range, 152. A lone Bronze medal went to sophomore Oscar Cervantes, 195. Fourth place honors went to freshman Wyatt Sherrer, 106 and sophomore Justice Fox, 220. Also wrestling was sophomore Jack Hobbs who finished sixth.

“All of these guys will advance to the Regional Tournament to be held in Oroville Saturday, Feb. 15,” said Coach Ricevuto.