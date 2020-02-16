Oroville Boys Basketball postseason hopes still alive

Split first two games, face LB Lions Tuesday, Feb. 18

The Oroville Hornets Boys Basketball team has split their first two games in postseason play and faces one more challenger before heading to 2B Regionals and State in Spokane.

The Hornets first faced off against the Manson on Wednesday, Feb. 12 on the Trojan’s home court. Oroville came out to play, besting Manson three of four quarters to win 56-51. In the first quarter Oroville scored 12 points to Manson’s eight. Then in the second quarter it was Hornets 13 to the Trojan’s eight. The two teams hit the locker rooms with Oroville ahead 25 to 16.

It was more of the same in the third quarter after coming back to play the second half. Oroville made 10 points and Manson just six in the third. The score was now 35 to 14. The Trojans rallied somewhat in the final quarter to put in 29 points, while Oroville made 21. It wasn’t enough for Manson to defeat the Hornets and the final score was 56-51.

For Oroville, sophomore guard Noah Hilderbrand led the scoring with 16 points, including one three-pointer and seven free throws. He was followed by Julian Lopez with 11, including a one successful basket from beyond the arc. Next it was Sergio Ocampo and Austin Bernard, with nine points each; Carson Allie, eight and Easton Anderson, three.

For the Trojans, Nick Strecker made 29 points, followed by Caden Beazley, seven and Parker Teague, Parker Schoenwald and Titus Petersen, four each and Tucker Flowers, three.

Oroville next took on the Lake Roosevelt Raiders on LR’s home court on Friday, Feb. 14. Unable to beat the Lake Raiders on their first two meetings in regular season, Oroville gave the Raiders a run for their money, forcing them into overtime, but was unable to break the chain and lost 52-69.

The two teams started off relatively even, with each scoring 18 points in the first quarter. The Trojans edged out the Hornets 17-15 in the second quarter to end the first half with Oroville trailing by two, 25-23.

After coming back for the second half, it was a real battle in the third quarter with neither team able to capitalize on the other and neither team scoring. It was still 25-23. Oroville put in 13 points in fourth quarter holding LR to 11 and tieing up the game at 46 each to head into OT.

The Hornets just couldn’t overcome the Trojans in overtime with Manson adding 23 to their score and Oroville, just six. The final score was 52-69.

Allie led his team with 12 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc. He was followed by Ocampo with 11 including three three-pointers of his own. Lopez was next with nine points; Anderson and Bernard, eight each. Hilderbrand, who found himself in foul trouble, with four, scored four points.

Manson was led by Soarin Marchand, with 23; Cameron St. Pierre and Jonathan Cante, 11 each; Tyler Jordan, 10; Adam George, seven; Sam Wapato, five and Gabe Waters, two.

Oroville was scheduled to play the Liberty Bell Lions on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Read the game report in next week’s Gazette-Tribune.