Oroville boys basketball defeats Soap Lake

Post season play will determine district berths

OROVILLE – The Oroville Hornet Boys Basketball team bested the Soap Lake Eagles by 29 points last Saturday, after suffering a three point loss to the Manson Trojans the night before.

Against Soap Lake Sergio Campo stepped up and scored a team leading 16 points, followed by Julian Lopez and Noah Hilderbrand, 14 each; Austin Bernard, nine; John Revente, seven and Carson Allie, Easton Anderson Jordy Gomez and Tommy Spikes, two each.

The game started with Oroville jumping out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter. They added to their lead by making 25 points to the Eagles 17 in the second to finish the half with the Hornets out in front, 39-23. In the second half Soap Lake stepped up their game, scoring 10 to Oroville’s 13 to go into the final quarter with the Hornets up 52-33. Oroville put in another 16 points and Soap Lake 6 points, for a final score of 68-39.

It was a very close game against Manson with the Trojans jumping out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. The Hornets narrowed their opponents lead only slightly in the second quarter making 17 points to Manson’s 16. The score stood at 30-24 with the Trojans ahead going to the locker rooms.

In the third quarter Oroville rallied and put in 14 points to Manson’s six, bringing the Hornets into the lead, 38-36. However, Manson was able to score nine in the final quarter to Oroville’s six and the game ended with Oroville trailing 54-57.

The top point getter for Oroville was Lopez with 13, followed closely by Hilderbrand with 12. Next was Anderson, nine; Allie, eight; Bernard, seven and Ocampo, five.

The Hornets were scheduled to get a rematch with the Trojans in their first playoff game on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in Manson. It will be a loser out game with the winner continuing on in the league playoffs to determine who travels on to districts. The Oroville girls will play against Bridgeport at Brewster on Tuesday, Feb. 11.