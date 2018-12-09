Hornet Wrestlers earn Championship at Okanogan Invitational

OKANOGAN , The Oroville Hornet Wrestling team earned championship honors at the Okanogan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 8, with four Hornet finalists bringing home individual honors.

Fighting it out in the championship matches were sophomore Cody Field, wrestling at 126; junior Darian Range, wrestling at 145; junior Seth Baugher, wrestling at 152 and junior Colby Guzman, wrestling at 170.

Cody, Darian and Seth were Gold Medalists, while Colby settled for the Silver with a hard fought loss to State Champion, Joe Peasley from WCK,” said Oroville Coach Chuck “Rice” Ricevuto. Two freshman, Victor Ocampo, 182 and Oscar Cervantes, 195, came to the team’s rescue racking up some pins and both pulling off fourth place finishes.

Also adding team points were first year wrestler, senior Elijah Burnell, wrestling at 160 and freshman Jett McCoy, wrestling at 152. Freshman Sam Castrejon, 152, also wrestled tough for the Hornet cause, according to Coach Rice.

Oroville’s team scored 118.5 points, followed by Invite hosts Okanogan with 106.5. Pateros-Brewster, 102, were third. The other teams finished as follows: Eastmont II, 101.5; WCK, 94; Liberty Bell, 87; Tonasket, 84; ACH, 68; Republic-Curlew, 61 and Riverside Christian, 41.

“It was good to have senior Taralynn Fox, 125, back in action with two pins and a First Place Gold. Sophomore Melinda Clark, 135, built early leads in all her bouts only to lose late,” said Ricevuto.

The Hornets will host Lake Roosevelt, Tonasket, WCK, Okanogan and Liberty Bell Wednesday night in a very large mixer which will start at 5 p.m.

Saturday the Hornets travel to Cashmere for the toughest test of the year with some of the best A schools in the state attending.