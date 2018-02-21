Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Monday, Feb. 12, 2018

  • Warrant arrest on Armory Access Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Assault on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Fraud on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
  • Theft on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
  • Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Koala Dr. in Omak.
  • Two reports of theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Robbery on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Dustin Cody Smith, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Israel Corrales Bejar, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

  • Warrant arrest on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Benton St. in Omak.
  • Automobile theft on N. Juniper Pl. in Omak.
  • DWLS on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Erik Dylan Martinez, 29, booked for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
  • Jefferson Grant Schneider, 40, booked for DUI.
  • Robert Wendell George, 48, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Janalda Lynn Warbus, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Melissa K. Larson, 33, booked on a warrant for third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
  • Justin William Nanpuya, 41, booked on a DOC warrant.
  • Jeffrey Parra Duarte, 30, booked on a DUI court violation.
  • Lucas Anthony Adolph, 35, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI, third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock violation.
  • Shawn Dee Devlin, 48, booked on a violation of a protection order.
  • Trent Thomas Tatshama, 21, court commitment for DUI and second-degree DWLS.
  • Raymond Arthur Otto, 28, booked on a bench warrant for unlawful imprisonment (DV) and fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Forrest Rundall Gregory, 40, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Burglary on School St. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Vista Vu Dr. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Koala Dr. in Omak.
  • Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Martin Antonio Aguilar, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Eufracio Valdovinos Martinez, 27, booked for DUI.
  • Xavier Lewis Smith, 26, booked on an FTA warrant felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
  • James Dale Watkins, 55, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
  • Hugo Hernandez Saucedo, 20, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
  • Natasha Renee West, 23, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Nancy Dawn Best-Campbell, 37, booked for first-degree murder.
  • Tyler Chad Hahn, 30, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS< DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018

  • Warrant arrest on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Assault on Landen Lane near Oroville.
  • Two-vehicle crash on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Assault on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on Aspen Ave. in Omak.
  • Sex offense on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Quassia St. in Omak.
  • DWLS on E. Elberta Ave. in Omak.
  • Disorderly Conduct on W. Third St. in Tonasket.
  • Lewis Clayton DeJong, 48, booked for POCS (methamphetamine) and fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Francisco J. Cortes Vazquez, 28, booked for third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
  • Robert Lee Reliford, 58, booked for second-degree DWLS.
  • Taryl Laron Delano, 32, booked for obstruction.
  • Jason Uriah Orman, 30, booked for failure to obey.
  • Luis Enrique Gutierrez Munoz, 23, booked for DUI.
  • Shawn Dee Devlin, 48, booked for fourth-degree assault.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018

  • One-vehicle crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
  • DWLS on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • DWLS on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Fraud on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Ferry St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Malicious mischief on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
  • DUI on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
  • David J.L. Condon-Soderberg, 23, booked for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
  • Shawn S. Francis, 27, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • David Ben Edwards, 35, booked for third-degree DWLS.
  • Shannon Lee Schweitzer, 36, booked for second-degree DWLS.
  • Tyler Stevenson, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Dennis Darrel Depoe, 32, booked on a DOC warrant.
  • John Paul Martinez, 44, booked for DUI.
  • Byron Dean Iukes Jr., 26, booked on a DOC warrant.

Saturday, Feb.17, 2018

  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Burglary on Horse Trail Dr. near Oroville.
  • Assault on Glenwood Ave. in Riverside.
  • Domestic dispute on Shumway Ave. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Shumway Ave. near Omak.
  • Theft on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Drugs on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
  • William George Myles, 67, booked for felony harassment.
  • Rachael Marie Desautel, 32, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
  • Faith J. Friedlander, 33, booked on a warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018

  • Domestic dispute on Linden St. in Okanogan.
  • Structure fire on Rawhide Rd. near Oroville.
  • Drugs on Highland Dr. near Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Stephen Rodepouch, 69, booked on fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Miguel Martinez Oros, 36, booked for DUI.
  • Nathaniel M. Hamilton, 31, booked for first-degree trespassing.
  • Tyler Carl Stevenson, 24, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Miranda Leona Bishop, 32, booked for third-degree DWLS.
  • Derrick James Charley, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

 

