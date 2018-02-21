Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Feb. 12, 2018
- Warrant arrest on Armory Access Rd. near Okanogan.
- Assault on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
- Fraud on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
- Theft on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Theft on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- Two reports of theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Robbery on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Dustin Cody Smith, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Israel Corrales Bejar, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018
- Warrant arrest on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Benton St. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on N. Juniper Pl. in Omak.
- DWLS on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Erik Dylan Martinez, 29, booked for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
- Jefferson Grant Schneider, 40, booked for DUI.
- Robert Wendell George, 48, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Janalda Lynn Warbus, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Melissa K. Larson, 33, booked on a warrant for third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
- Justin William Nanpuya, 41, booked on a DOC warrant.
- Jeffrey Parra Duarte, 30, booked on a DUI court violation.
- Lucas Anthony Adolph, 35, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI, third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock violation.
- Shawn Dee Devlin, 48, booked on a violation of a protection order.
- Trent Thomas Tatshama, 21, court commitment for DUI and second-degree DWLS.
- Raymond Arthur Otto, 28, booked on a bench warrant for unlawful imprisonment (DV) and fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Forrest Rundall Gregory, 40, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Burglary on School St. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Vista Vu Dr. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Martin Antonio Aguilar, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Eufracio Valdovinos Martinez, 27, booked for DUI.
- Xavier Lewis Smith, 26, booked on an FTA warrant felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
- James Dale Watkins, 55, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Hugo Hernandez Saucedo, 20, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Natasha Renee West, 23, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Nancy Dawn Best-Campbell, 37, booked for first-degree murder.
- Tyler Chad Hahn, 30, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS< DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018
- Warrant arrest on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Landen Lane near Oroville.
- Two-vehicle crash on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Fraud on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on Pine St. in Omak.
- Fraud on Aspen Ave. in Omak.
- Sex offense on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on Quassia St. in Omak.
- DWLS on E. Elberta Ave. in Omak.
- Disorderly Conduct on W. Third St. in Tonasket.
- Lewis Clayton DeJong, 48, booked for POCS (methamphetamine) and fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Francisco J. Cortes Vazquez, 28, booked for third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Robert Lee Reliford, 58, booked for second-degree DWLS.
- Taryl Laron Delano, 32, booked for obstruction.
- Jason Uriah Orman, 30, booked for failure to obey.
- Luis Enrique Gutierrez Munoz, 23, booked for DUI.
- Shawn Dee Devlin, 48, booked for fourth-degree assault.
Friday, Feb. 16, 2018
- One-vehicle crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- DWLS on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- DWLS on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Fraud on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Pine St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
- DUI on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- David J.L. Condon-Soderberg, 23, booked for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
- Shawn S. Francis, 27, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- David Ben Edwards, 35, booked for third-degree DWLS.
- Shannon Lee Schweitzer, 36, booked for second-degree DWLS.
- Tyler Stevenson, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Dennis Darrel Depoe, 32, booked on a DOC warrant.
- John Paul Martinez, 44, booked for DUI.
- Byron Dean Iukes Jr., 26, booked on a DOC warrant.
Saturday, Feb.17, 2018
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Horse Trail Dr. near Oroville.
- Assault on Glenwood Ave. in Riverside.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Ave. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Shumway Ave. near Omak.
- Theft on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Drugs on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- William George Myles, 67, booked for felony harassment.
- Rachael Marie Desautel, 32, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Faith J. Friedlander, 33, booked on a warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018
- Domestic dispute on Linden St. in Okanogan.
- Structure fire on Rawhide Rd. near Oroville.
- Drugs on Highland Dr. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Stephen Rodepouch, 69, booked on fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Miguel Martinez Oros, 36, booked for DUI.
- Nathaniel M. Hamilton, 31, booked for first-degree trespassing.
- Tyler Carl Stevenson, 24, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Miranda Leona Bishop, 32, booked for third-degree DWLS.
- Derrick James Charley, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement