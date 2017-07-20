Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- Nathaniel James Edenso, 36, Tonasket, was found guilty (jury trial) July 5 of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property. Edenso was sentenced July 7 to 33 months (2.75 years) in prison and fined $800 for the Aug. 29, 2016 crimes.
- Christopher W. Nicholson, 30, Omak, pleaded guilty July 11 to POCS (heroin). Nicholson was sentenced to 6+ months in jail and fined $1,760.50 for the March 30 crime.
- Robert C. Carrier, 20, Tonasket, pleaded guilty July 11 to first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree theft. Carrier was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $800 for the Nov. 1, 2016 crimes.
- Chanton Troy Williams, 23, Oroville, pleaded guilty July 11 to third-degree theft and second-degree trafficking in stolen property. Williams was sentenced to three months in jail and fined $800. The crimes occurred March 14 and March 15.
- The court found probable cause to charge Patrick Antoine Yallup, 52, Nespelem, with second-degree murder. The crime allegedly occurred June 21 in Omak.
- The court found probable cause to charge My V. Phung, 24, Okanogan, with first-degree child molestation. The crime allegedly occurred July 7.
- The court found probable cause to charge Brenden Joe Ostby, 22, Tonasket, with second-degree kidnapping and unlawful display of a weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred July 5.
- The court found probable cause to charge Keith Monroe Butler, 34, Oroville, with third-degree assault (DV). The crime allegedly occurred July 10.
District Court
- Jonathan Caleb Ibarra, 41, Omak, guilty on two counts of third-degree theft. Ibarra was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 357 days suspended, and fined $1,746.
- Steven Robert King, 54, Republic, had a physical control charge dismissed.
- Brenna Marie Klimek, 19, Omak, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing. Klimek was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $983.
- Carrie Marie Leslie, 41, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree theft. Leslie was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined $623.
- David Leslie Louis, 36, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Carolyn Lee Lozano, 39, Oroville, guilty on two counts of third-degree theft and one count of fourth-degree assault. Lozano was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,184.
- Lillian Marisol Luengas, 22, Okanogan, had an obstruction charge dismissed. Luengas was fined $500.
- Allen James Marchand, 27, Omak, guilty of obstruction. Marchand was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $623.
- Erik Dylan Martinez, 28, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Martinez was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $1,337.55
- Amanda Kim Matt, 33, Omak, guilty on two counts of third-degree theft. Matt was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined a total of $2,619.
- Chad D. McFarland, 43, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. McFarland was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $903.
- Serena Josephine McKnight, 19, Omak, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed. McKnight was fined $500.
- Aaron Christopher McNeil, 37, Okanogan, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and harassment. McNeil was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,091.
- Rachele Lorraine Moore, 33, Omak, guilty on two counts of fourth-degree assault. Moore was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,226.
- Melissa Ann O’Bryan, 46, Omak, guilty of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and second-degree DWLS. O’Bryan was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined a total of $489.
- Mava Jane Olson, 52, Wauconda, had a DUI charge dismissed.
- Mandi Marie Smith, 38, Tonasket, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing. Smith was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $823.
- Tahshaw Lee Track, 31, Omak, guilty of use of drug paraphernalia. Track was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended, and fined $403.
- Matthew Christopher West, 49, Omak, had a disorderly conduct charge dismissed.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, July 10, 2017
- Domestic dispute on S. Tyee St. in Okanogan.
- Illegal fireworks on Deep Bay Rd. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on School St. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Antwyne Lane near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Assault on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
- My V. Phung, 25, booked for first-degree child molestation.
- Aaron Lee Dick, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Daniel Mark Dixon, 36, booked for third-degree theft.
- Keith M. Butler, 34, booked for second-degree assault (DV).
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- Sex offender registry on Gardner Creek Rd. near Republic.
- Wildland fire on Spring Coulee Rd. near Okanogan.
- Assault on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan. Graffiti reported.
- Custodial interference on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Theft on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Public urination on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Illegal burning on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Fraud on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Custodial interference on S. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
- Theft on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on W. Winesap St. in Tonasket.
- David Lynn Myers, 63, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Kelly Eugene Small, 55, booked on an order for production.
- Michel Eugene Curtis, 35, booked on FTA warrants for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Casey Martin Nicholson, 27, booked on an FTA warrant for use of drug paraphernalia.
- Larry Kruger Jr., 39, booked on FTA warrants for DUI and first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Charles Bessette, 34, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Warrant arrest on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on Kermal Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Utzinger Rd. near Tonasket. Firearm reported missing.
- Trespassing on Blue Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Two-vehicle crash on N. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan. No injuries reported.
- Harassment on Hendrick Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on O’Neil Rd. near Oroville. Tent reported missing.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Public intoxication on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ferry St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Devlin James Love, 25, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Shannon Lee Schweitzer, 36, booked for second-degree assault (DV).
- Clomiat Annemaude McCraigie, 41, booked on an FTC warrant for first-degree DWLS.
- James Dale Watkins, 55, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Robert Charlie Atkins, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Darryle Clint Gua, 32, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault (DV) and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
- Jason Jonathan Boyce, 27, court commitment for DUI.
- Raynee Dakota Moore, 22, booked for third-degree theft.
- Ida Louis-Harris, 39, booked for third-degree DWLS.
Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Weapons offense on Main St. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Carriker Dr. near Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Cape Labelle Rd. near Tonasket.
- Harassment on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on Pine St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on W. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Vehicle-vs.-bicycle crash on N. Main St. in Omak. Injuries reported.
- Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Custodial interference on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Harassment on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Theft on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Thomas Keith Robertson, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Allen Evenson, 38, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and interfering with reporting.
- Leonard Percy Herman, 28, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Robin Lynn Frasier, 47, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
Friday, July 14, 2017
- Malicious mischief on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Hendrick Rd. near Omak.
- Automobile theft on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on Caudill Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Cougar Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
- Assault on Sawtell Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Johnson Creek Rd. near Omak.
- Fraud on Duck Lake Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Vehicle fire on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Second Ave. in Omak.
- Custodial interference on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Columbia River Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Charles Edward Hankins, 52, booked for violation of a no-contact order and FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault and obstruction.
- Julie Ann Wisdom, 33, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree theft.
- Bernard Alex Dick Jr., 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Daryl Anthony McCraigie, 28, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI and a DOC detainer.
- Quianna Darlene Jones, 24, booked for third-degree theft.
Saturday, July 15, 2017
- Sex offense on Bannon Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Conconully.
- Weapons offense on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Champ Oscar Pryor, 62, booked for first-degree DWLS.
- Lanessa Amber Watt, 18, booked for MIP/C.
- Randy Allen Smith, 61, booked for residential burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree theft.
Sunday, July 16, 2017
- Vehicle-vs.-fence crash on West River Rd. in Omak. Injuries reported.
- Domestic dispute on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- DWLS on N. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- Domestic dispute on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak. Fatality reported.
- Theft on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Ridge Dr. near Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Quince St. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Public intoxication on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.
- Harley Dylan Quint, 18, booked for first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault (DV).
- Michael Vincent Burke, 30, booked for second-degree burglary (DV), interfering with reporting (DV) and malicious mischief (DV).
- Monte Louis Nicholson, 49, booked on an FTC warrant for first-degree DWLS.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement