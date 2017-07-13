Court, Police & 911 Calls

Superior Court

  • Dennis Darrel Depoe, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty July 6 to two counts of POCS (one each for heroin and methamphetamine). Depoe was sentenced to 6+ months in jail and fined $2,260.50 for the Dec. 11, 2016 crimes.
  • Augustina Luis Flores Purser, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty July 3 to second-degree TMVWOP, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree escape. The court dismissed a POCS (methamphetamine) charge. Flores Purser was sentenced to 43 months (3.6 years) in prison and fined $800. The crimes occurred Nov. 4, 2016 and March 17, 2017.
  • Maria del Pilar Ocana Nunez, 29, Fuenlabrada, Spain, pleaded guilty July 3 to POCS (ecstasy). Ocana Nunez was sentenced to eight days in jail and fined $800. The crime occurred June 25 at the Oroville Port of Entry.
  • Brandy Faith Titanich, 41, Kelowna, B.C., pleaded guilty July 3 to POCS (ecstasy). Titanich was sentenced to eight days in jail and fined $800. The crime occurred June 24 at the Oroville Port of Entry.
  • Richard Allen Harvey, 58, Tonasket, pleaded guilty June 29 to harassment (gross misdemeanor). Harvey was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 356 days suspended, and fined $915 for the June 17 crime.
  • Rose Susane Pauline Vallee, 34, Omak, pleaded guilty June 29 to first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property. Vallee was sentenced to 22 months (1.8 years) in prison and fined $800 for the Dec. 5, 2014 crimes.
  • Brian Moreno Chacon, 20, Omak, pleaded guilty June 27 to fourth-degree assault. Chacon was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 357 days suspended, and fined $1,160.50. The crime occurred April 9, 2016.
  • Frank Alexander Paul, 31, Omak, pleaded guilty June 27 to POCS (methamphetamine). Paul was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $2,260.50 for the May 15 crime.
  • Rodimiro Bejar Alvarez, 35, Oroville, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape of a child, first-degree incest, first-degree child molestation and second-degree incest. Bejar Alvarez was sentenced to 150 months in prison with 138 months suspended under a special sex-offender sentencing alternative, and fined $1,260.50. The crimes occurred in January and February of 2016.
  • The court issued an arrest warrant July 6 for Brandon Shea Marchand, 43, Okanogan, for second-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred June 18.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Charles Allen Lundgren, 55, Wenatchee, with possession of a legend drug and introduction of contraband. The crimes allegedly occurred June 27 at the Okanogan County Correctional Facility.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Wayne Anthony Seymour, 40, Omak, with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, DUI, third-degree DWLS, driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, hit-and-run (property damage), third-degree possession of stolen property and obstruction. The crimes allegedly occurred June 2.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Cory Matthew Ray Goodwin, 19, Omak, with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and reckless driving.

District Court

  • Cullene Francis Babich, 61, Oroville, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Babich was fined $500.
  • Lisa Louise Best, 46, guilty on two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Best was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,699.
  • Roderick A. Best, 62, Tonasket, had a charge dismissed: failure to obey a police officer.
  • Harlan Bramlett Bigelow, 44, Omak, guilty of hit-and-run (unattended property). Bigelow received a 90-day suspended sentenced and fined $388.
  • Alfonso Cardenas Jr., 59, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Cardenas was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 80 days suspended, and fined $633.
  • Austin Lane Covington, 23, Omak, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing. Covington had two additional counts of third-degree malicious mischief dismissed. Covington was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,083.
  • Tyler Chad Hahn, 29, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Hahn was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $1,123.
  • Mario E. Hernandez Godina, 19, Omak, had two charges dismissed: MIP/C and possession of marijuana (less than 40 grams).
  • Cody John Hobbs, 34, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Hobbs was fined $200.

911 Calls and Jail Bookings

Monday, July 3, 2017

  • Warrant arrest on N. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Motorcycle crash on Fish Lake Rd. near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
  • Theft on Main St. in Riverside.
  • Wildland fire on Neil Circle Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest at the Oroville Port of Entry.
  • Assault on Broser Way near Tonasket.
  • Illegal fireworks on James Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Illegal fireworks on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Automobile theft on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Christopher Gould, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Matthew James Blackledge, 51, booked for violation of a no-contact order.
  • Jess Martin Shadle, 33, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Alicia Jonele Wilson, 23, booked on two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

  • Theft on Maple St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Illegal fireworks on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
  • Vehicle-vs.-fence hit-and-run crash on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
  • Assault on Palmer Lake near Loomis.
  • Illegal fireworks on Miller Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on Abie Lane near Oroville.
  • Illegal fireworks on Kermal Rd. near Omak.
  • Illegal fireworks on Fritz Rd. near Riverside.
  • Illegal fireworks on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Illegal fireworks on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Illegal fireworks on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
  • Illegal fireworks on Summit Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Oak St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Illegal fireworks on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Kevin Anthony Baker, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Lisa Louise Best, 46, booked for fourth-degree assault.
  • Megan Marie Mieirs, 22, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

  • Threats on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief on Clough Homestead Rd. near Riverside. Camera reported cut down.
  • Sex offense on Old Chopacka Rd. near Loomis.
  • Malicious mischief on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
  • Disorderly conduct on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Summit Lake Rd. near Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan. Injuries reported.
  • Threats on Engh Rd. in Omak
  • Illegal fireworks on Hubbard Rd. near Riverside.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Jasmine St. in Omak. Bedding reported missing.
  • Harassment on Edmonds St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Ronny Valdovinos, 26, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Hector J. Bravo Barrera, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Byron Dean Iukes Jr., 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Alicia Jonele Wilson, 23, booked for first-degree trespassing and resisting arrest.

Thursday, July 6, 2017

  • Threats on Coyote Canyon Rd. near Oroville.
  • Harassment on Long Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
  • One-vehicle crash on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Custodial interference on Knox Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Illegal burning on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • Custodial interference on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Burglary on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Threats on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • DUI on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Brenden Joe Ostby, 23, booked for second-degree kidnapping and displaying a dangerous weapon.
  • Gerald Lee Watt, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Albaro Lopez, 32, booked on an order of production.
  • John Reid Koons, 27, booked on an OCSO FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
  • James Michael Harvey, 63, court commitments for third-degree DWLS and hit-and-run (unattended).
  • Israel Corrales Bejar, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.

Friday, July 7, 2017

  • Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.
  • Weapons offense on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Failure to register as a sex offender on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on Millers Lane near Oroville.
  • Assault on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Illegal fireworks on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Theft on W. Ridge Dr. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Sex offense on Apple Lane in Omak.
  • Three reports of public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Loitering on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Littering on 12th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Two-vehicle crash on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket. No injuries reported.
  • Patrick Antoine Yallup Sr., 52, booked for second-degree murder.
  • Linda Worley Diaz, 39, booked for DUI.
  • Caleb Cyril Bierle, 30, booked for obstruction.
  • Cheyenne Rosemary Lezard, 22, court commitment for third-degree theft.
  • Christopher Rodriguez, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.

Saturday, July 8, 2017

  • Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket. No injuries reported.
  • Domestic dispute on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.
  • Loitering on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on N. Railroad Ave. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on E. Third St. in Tonasket.
  • Threats on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Burglary on Bentham Rd. near Omak.
  • Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on N. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Grainger Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Drugs on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Faustino Quiauchi Quiroz, 37, booked for DUI, hit-and-run (unattended), no valid operator’s license without ID, obstruction, third-degree DWLS and an OCSO FTA warrant for DUI.
  • Chad McFarland, 43, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.
  • Sandra Rose Moses, 30, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Brenna Marie Klimek, 19, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing (DV).

Sunday, July 9, 2017

  • Sex offense on Parks Dr. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Bomb threat on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
  • Weapons offense on Palmer Lake near Loomis.
  • Domestic dispute on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Hanford St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Round Up Rd. near Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Public intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Assault on E. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
  • Threats on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Threats on W. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
  • Trespassing on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Troy Douglas Haydon, 49, booked on three counts of violation of a no-contact order (DV).
  • Luis Manuel Ramirez, 23, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and harassment.
  • Rose Madeline Condon, 39, booked for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
  • Steven Roland Nixon, 50, booked on an FTA warrant for theft of a motor vehicle.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

