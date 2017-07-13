Court, Police & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- Dennis Darrel Depoe, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty July 6 to two counts of POCS (one each for heroin and methamphetamine). Depoe was sentenced to 6+ months in jail and fined $2,260.50 for the Dec. 11, 2016 crimes.
- Augustina Luis Flores Purser, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty July 3 to second-degree TMVWOP, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree escape. The court dismissed a POCS (methamphetamine) charge. Flores Purser was sentenced to 43 months (3.6 years) in prison and fined $800. The crimes occurred Nov. 4, 2016 and March 17, 2017.
- Maria del Pilar Ocana Nunez, 29, Fuenlabrada, Spain, pleaded guilty July 3 to POCS (ecstasy). Ocana Nunez was sentenced to eight days in jail and fined $800. The crime occurred June 25 at the Oroville Port of Entry.
- Brandy Faith Titanich, 41, Kelowna, B.C., pleaded guilty July 3 to POCS (ecstasy). Titanich was sentenced to eight days in jail and fined $800. The crime occurred June 24 at the Oroville Port of Entry.
- Richard Allen Harvey, 58, Tonasket, pleaded guilty June 29 to harassment (gross misdemeanor). Harvey was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 356 days suspended, and fined $915 for the June 17 crime.
- Rose Susane Pauline Vallee, 34, Omak, pleaded guilty June 29 to first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property. Vallee was sentenced to 22 months (1.8 years) in prison and fined $800 for the Dec. 5, 2014 crimes.
- Brian Moreno Chacon, 20, Omak, pleaded guilty June 27 to fourth-degree assault. Chacon was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 357 days suspended, and fined $1,160.50. The crime occurred April 9, 2016.
- Frank Alexander Paul, 31, Omak, pleaded guilty June 27 to POCS (methamphetamine). Paul was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $2,260.50 for the May 15 crime.
- Rodimiro Bejar Alvarez, 35, Oroville, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape of a child, first-degree incest, first-degree child molestation and second-degree incest. Bejar Alvarez was sentenced to 150 months in prison with 138 months suspended under a special sex-offender sentencing alternative, and fined $1,260.50. The crimes occurred in January and February of 2016.
- The court issued an arrest warrant July 6 for Brandon Shea Marchand, 43, Okanogan, for second-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred June 18.
- The court found probable cause to charge Charles Allen Lundgren, 55, Wenatchee, with possession of a legend drug and introduction of contraband. The crimes allegedly occurred June 27 at the Okanogan County Correctional Facility.
- The court found probable cause to charge Wayne Anthony Seymour, 40, Omak, with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, DUI, third-degree DWLS, driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, hit-and-run (property damage), third-degree possession of stolen property and obstruction. The crimes allegedly occurred June 2.
- The court found probable cause to charge Cory Matthew Ray Goodwin, 19, Omak, with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and reckless driving.
District Court
- Cullene Francis Babich, 61, Oroville, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Babich was fined $500.
- Lisa Louise Best, 46, guilty on two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Best was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,699.
- Roderick A. Best, 62, Tonasket, had a charge dismissed: failure to obey a police officer.
- Harlan Bramlett Bigelow, 44, Omak, guilty of hit-and-run (unattended property). Bigelow received a 90-day suspended sentenced and fined $388.
- Alfonso Cardenas Jr., 59, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Cardenas was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 80 days suspended, and fined $633.
- Austin Lane Covington, 23, Omak, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing. Covington had two additional counts of third-degree malicious mischief dismissed. Covington was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,083.
- Tyler Chad Hahn, 29, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Hahn was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $1,123.
- Mario E. Hernandez Godina, 19, Omak, had two charges dismissed: MIP/C and possession of marijuana (less than 40 grams).
- Cody John Hobbs, 34, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Hobbs was fined $200.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, July 3, 2017
- Warrant arrest on N. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Motorcycle crash on Fish Lake Rd. near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
- Theft on Main St. in Riverside.
- Wildland fire on Neil Circle Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest at the Oroville Port of Entry.
- Assault on Broser Way near Tonasket.
- Illegal fireworks on James Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Illegal fireworks on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
- Christopher Gould, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Matthew James Blackledge, 51, booked for violation of a no-contact order.
- Jess Martin Shadle, 33, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Alicia Jonele Wilson, 23, booked on two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
- Theft on Maple St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Illegal fireworks on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Vehicle-vs.-fence hit-and-run crash on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
- Assault on Palmer Lake near Loomis.
- Illegal fireworks on Miller Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Abie Lane near Oroville.
- Illegal fireworks on Kermal Rd. near Omak.
- Illegal fireworks on Fritz Rd. near Riverside.
- Illegal fireworks on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Illegal fireworks on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Illegal fireworks on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal fireworks on Summit Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on N. Oak St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Illegal fireworks on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Kevin Anthony Baker, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Lisa Louise Best, 46, booked for fourth-degree assault.
- Megan Marie Mieirs, 22, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
- Threats on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Clough Homestead Rd. near Riverside. Camera reported cut down.
- Sex offense on Old Chopacka Rd. near Loomis.
- Malicious mischief on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Burglary on Summit Lake Rd. near Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle crash on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan. Injuries reported.
- Threats on Engh Rd. in Omak
- Illegal fireworks on Hubbard Rd. near Riverside.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Jasmine St. in Omak. Bedding reported missing.
- Harassment on Edmonds St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Ronny Valdovinos, 26, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Hector J. Bravo Barrera, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Byron Dean Iukes Jr., 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Alicia Jonele Wilson, 23, booked for first-degree trespassing and resisting arrest.
Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Threats on Coyote Canyon Rd. near Oroville.
- Harassment on Long Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- One-vehicle crash on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Custodial interference on Knox Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Custodial interference on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Fraud on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Harassment on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- DUI on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Burglary on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Brenden Joe Ostby, 23, booked for second-degree kidnapping and displaying a dangerous weapon.
- Gerald Lee Watt, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Albaro Lopez, 32, booked on an order of production.
- John Reid Koons, 27, booked on an OCSO FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
- James Michael Harvey, 63, court commitments for third-degree DWLS and hit-and-run (unattended).
- Israel Corrales Bejar, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
Friday, July 7, 2017
- Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.
- Weapons offense on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Theft on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
- Failure to register as a sex offender on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Millers Lane near Oroville.
- Assault on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Illegal fireworks on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on W. Ridge Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Sex offense on Apple Lane in Omak.
- Three reports of public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Loitering on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Littering on 12th Ave. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Two-vehicle crash on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- Patrick Antoine Yallup Sr., 52, booked for second-degree murder.
- Linda Worley Diaz, 39, booked for DUI.
- Caleb Cyril Bierle, 30, booked for obstruction.
- Cheyenne Rosemary Lezard, 22, court commitment for third-degree theft.
- Christopher Rodriguez, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.
Saturday, July 8, 2017
- Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- Domestic dispute on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.
- Loitering on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Railroad Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on E. Third St. in Tonasket.
- Threats on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Bentham Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Grainger Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Faustino Quiauchi Quiroz, 37, booked for DUI, hit-and-run (unattended), no valid operator’s license without ID, obstruction, third-degree DWLS and an OCSO FTA warrant for DUI.
- Chad McFarland, 43, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.
- Sandra Rose Moses, 30, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Brenna Marie Klimek, 19, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing (DV).
Sunday, July 9, 2017
- Sex offense on Parks Dr. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Bomb threat on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- Weapons offense on Palmer Lake near Loomis.
- Domestic dispute on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Round Up Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Public intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Assault on E. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Threats on W. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Trespassing on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Troy Douglas Haydon, 49, booked on three counts of violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Luis Manuel Ramirez, 23, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and harassment.
- Rose Madeline Condon, 39, booked for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Steven Roland Nixon, 50, booked on an FTA warrant for theft of a motor vehicle.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement
