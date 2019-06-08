Tonasket High School Class of 2019 graduation

TONASKET – Tonasket held graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2016 at the THS gymnasium on Saturday, June 1 at 3 p.m. in front of friends and family.

Many scholarships and awards were presented and they are as follows:

Tonasket Scholarship Winners:

Tianna Alley: Tonasket Natural Foods Co-op, $500; Okanogan Family Faire, $1,000; American Musical and Dramatic Academy Merit, $36,000.

Chavez Bautista: Washington State Opportunity, $22,500.

Julianna Bello: Grants Market, $350; Michael Dean Pyatt Memorial, $350.

Kay Lee Bobadilla: Okanogan County Cattlewomen, $1,000; US Bank, $350; Tonasket Community General Fund, $1,250; Sea Mar Community Health Centers; $1,000; Washington Cattle Feeders Association, $1,500; Tonasket Eagles Aerie #3002, $1,000; Community Foundation of North Central WA – Herbert & Elizabeth Davis, $1,800; Working Ranch Cowboys Association Foundation, $1,000.

Dawson Bretz: Tonasket Athletic Booster Club, $750.

Cassidy Caddy: North Valley Community Health Association & North Valley Hospital Foundation, $500, Loomis Community Club, $500; Tonasket Community General Fund, $100.

Tylee Cassidy: Aurora Masonic Lodge #201, $750; Walt Kelley Memorial, $1,000.

Ethan Castrejon: Washington State Opportunity, $22,500.

Michael Davis: Washington State Opportunity, $22,500; University of Washington, $19,850; The Bishop-Fleet Foundation, $10,000.

Abigail Duchow: Okanogan Family Faire, $1,000; North Central WA Chapter International Code Council, $500; Tonasket Community General Fund, $300; Central Washington University Merit, $2,000.

Lauren Ellis: Joan Inlow Hylton Nursing, $300.

Laura Escatel: Edwin E. McKeen, $5,000; Washington State Opportunity, $22,500; Aurora Masonic Lodge #201; $750; The Steiner Foundation, $2,400; Wenatchee Valley College Foundation – George C. & Florence E. Eikelberner, $1,500; Pacific Lutheran University Academic, $84,000; 253 Pacific Lutheran Bound, $3,265; Washington State College Bound, $2,165; Ewing C. Kelly, $2,500; Tonasket Education Association, $500; Willie Burton Memorial, $350; Tonasket Community General Fund, $1,050; The Bishop-Fleet Foundation, $10,000.

Teigan Field: Tonasket Community General Fund, $500.

Mitchell Fitzthum: George Washington Foundation, $2,100; WOIS, $500; Beyers Market, $500; Aeneas Valley Community Association, $ 500; Smith & Nelson – H L Smith Memorial, $500, Tonasket Community General Fund, $200.

Brianna Gutierrez: Washington State Opportunity, $22,500; Ronald Reagan Leadership Medal; Beyers Market , $500; Sea Mar Community Health Centers, $1,000; Okanogan Masonic Lodge #169, $1,000; Whitworth Visit, $1,000; Whitworth University, $91,200; Washington State College Bound, $5,574; Enhanced, $3,200; Whitworth Grant, $6,600.

Caeleb Hardesty: Eastern Washington University Dean’s, $8,000.

Riley Haug: Kiwanis Club of Tonasket, $500; Tonasket Community General Fund, $300.

Madilynn Larson: Tonasket Athletic Booster Club, $750; Ole Drew Athletic $500; THS Alumni Association, $500; Al & Peggy Seccomb, $500.

Missy Martinez: Beyers Market, $500; Tonasket Athletic Booster Club, $750; Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary – Mildred Marchesseau Memorial, $500; Federal SEOG Grant $800; Visit, $4,000; Washington State College Bound,$8,660; Enhanced, $12,800; Federal Pell Grant, $24,780, Whitworth Grant, $26,400; Washington State Need, $38,956; $89,200.

Shiann McCallum: Julia Dewey McCabe Nursing, $600; Tonasket Community General Fund, $300.

Anna McCullough: George Washington Foundation, $2,100; Washington Apple Education Foundation – Delmar Smith Memorial, $1,600; Beyers Market, $500; Okanogan Masonic Lodge, $1,800; Eastern Washington University Deans, $8,000; Kiwanis Club of Tonasket, $500; Tonasket Community General Fund, $500.

Eric Owsley: George Washington Foundation, $2,100; Confluence Health, $3,000; American Legion Post 82 – Brict, Smith, Schmeling, $1,000; Beyers Market , $500; Tonasket Fire Department, $500; Holmdahl Family, $5,000; Brady Freeman Inspirational Memorial;$500.

Juan Puente: Washington State Opportunity, $22,500.

Paola Rivera: Chicano and Dreamers of America Association, $500; Patsy Talemoto Mink Education, $1,300.

Ethan Smith: Chartwells Dining Services, $500:Tonasket Community General Fund, $300.

A grand total of $697,500 was awarded to Tonasket grads.