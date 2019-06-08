Tonasket High School Class of 2019 graduation

By on June 8, 2019 in Schools
Laura Knowton/staff photos Tonasket High School's Kay Lee Bobadilla the 2019 graduating classes Valedictorian gave an inspiring speech during Saturdays ceremony.

Laura Knowton/staff photos
Tonasket High School’s Kay Lee Bobadilla the 2019 graduating classes Valedictorian gave an inspiring speech during Saturdays ceremony.

TONASKET – Tonasket held graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2016 at the THS gymnasium on Saturday, June 1 at 3 p.m. in front of friends and family.

Many scholarships and awards were presented and they are as follows:

Tonasket Scholarship Winners:

Tianna Alley: Tonasket Natural Foods Co-op, $500; Okanogan Family Faire, $1,000; American Musical and Dramatic Academy Merit, $36,000.

Chavez Bautista: Washington State Opportunity, $22,500.

Julianna Bello: Grants Market, $350; Michael Dean Pyatt Memorial, $350.

Kay Lee Bobadilla: Okanogan County Cattlewomen, $1,000; US Bank, $350; Tonasket Community General Fund, $1,250; Sea Mar Community Health Centers; $1,000; Washington Cattle Feeders Association, $1,500; Tonasket Eagles Aerie #3002, $1,000; Community Foundation of North Central WA – Herbert & Elizabeth Davis, $1,800; Working Ranch Cowboys Association Foundation, $1,000.

Anna McCullough recieves a warm hug and her diploma from her father Superintendent Steve McCullough.

Anna McCullough recieves a warm hug and her diploma from her father Superintendent Steve McCullough.

Dawson Bretz: Tonasket Athletic Booster Club, $750.

Cassidy Caddy: North Valley Community Health Association & North Valley Hospital Foundation, $500, Loomis Community Club, $500; Tonasket Community General Fund, $100.

Tylee Cassidy: Aurora Masonic Lodge #201, $750; Walt Kelley Memorial, $1,000.

Ethan Castrejon: Washington State Opportunity, $22,500.

Missy Martinez walked away with several scholarships with a grand total of $89,200 towards her college education.

Missy Martinez walked away with several scholarships with a grand total of $89,200 towards her college education.

Michael Davis: Washington State Opportunity, $22,500; University of Washington, $19,850; The Bishop-Fleet Foundation, $10,000.

Abigail Duchow: Okanogan Family Faire, $1,000; North Central WA Chapter International Code Council, $500; Tonasket Community General Fund, $300; Central Washington University Merit, $2,000.

Lauren Ellis: Joan Inlow Hylton Nursing, $300.

Laura Escatel: Edwin E. McKeen, $5,000; Washington State Opportunity, $22,500; Aurora Masonic Lodge #201; $750; The Steiner Foundation, $2,400; Wenatchee Valley College Foundation – George C. & Florence E. Eikelberner, $1,500; Pacific Lutheran University Academic, $84,000; 253 Pacific Lutheran Bound, $3,265; Washington State College Bound, $2,165; Ewing C. Kelly, $2,500; Tonasket Education Association, $500; Willie Burton Memorial, $350; Tonasket Community General Fund, $1,050; The Bishop-Fleet Foundation, $10,000.

Jordan Thrasher, All League Football, Basketball and All League Track with Dawson Bretz, who recieved the Athletic Booster Club Scholarship and was recognized for graduating with an AA degree degree.

Jordan Thrasher, All League Football, Basketball and All League Track with Dawson Bretz, who recieved the Athletic Booster Club Scholarship and was recognized for graduating with an AA degree degree.

Teigan Field: Tonasket Community General Fund, $500.

Mitchell Fitzthum: George Washington Foundation, $2,100; WOIS, $500; Beyers Market, $500; Aeneas Valley Community Association, $ 500; Smith & Nelson – H L Smith Memorial, $500, Tonasket Community General Fund, $200.

Brianna Gutierrez: Washington State Opportunity, $22,500; Ronald Reagan Leadership Medal; Beyers Market , $500; Sea Mar Community Health Centers, $1,000; Okanogan Masonic Lodge #169, $1,000; Whitworth Visit, $1,000; Whitworth University, $91,200; Washington State College Bound, $5,574; Enhanced, $3,200; Whitworth Grant, $6,600.

Katie Rawley and Ryker Ayers walk the procession with fellow classmates for the graduation ceremony.

Katie Rawley and Ryker Ayers walk the procession with fellow classmates for the graduation ceremony.

Caeleb Hardesty: Eastern Washington University Dean’s, $8,000.

Riley Haug: Kiwanis Club of Tonasket, $500; Tonasket Community General Fund, $300.

Madilynn Larson: Tonasket Athletic Booster Club, $750; Ole Drew Athletic $500; THS Alumni Association, $500; Al & Peggy Seccomb, $500.

Missy Martinez: Beyers Market, $500; Tonasket Athletic Booster Club, $750; Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary – Mildred Marchesseau Memorial, $500; Federal SEOG Grant $800; Visit, $4,000; Washington State College Bound,$8,660; Enhanced, $12,800; Federal Pell Grant, $24,780, Whitworth Grant, $26,400; Washington State Need, $38,956; $89,200.

Shiann McCallum: Julia Dewey McCabe Nursing, $600; Tonasket Community General Fund, $300.

Anna McCullough: George Washington Foundation, $2,100; Washington Apple Education Foundation – Delmar Smith Memorial, $1,600; Beyers Market, $500; Okanogan Masonic Lodge, $1,800; Eastern Washington University Deans, $8,000; Kiwanis Club of Tonasket, $500; Tonasket Community General Fund, $500.

Eric Owsley: George Washington Foundation, $2,100; Confluence Health, $3,000; American Legion Post 82 – Brict, Smith, Schmeling, $1,000; Beyers Market , $500; Tonasket Fire Department, $500; Holmdahl Family, $5,000; Brady Freeman Inspirational Memorial;$500.

Juan Puente: Washington State Opportunity, $22,500.

Paola Rivera: Chicano and Dreamers of America Association, $500; Patsy Talemoto Mink Education, $1,300.

Ethan Smith: Chartwells Dining Services, $500:Tonasket Community General Fund, $300.

A grand total of $697,500 was awarded to Tonasket grads.

About Laura Knowlton

View all posts by Laura Knowlton