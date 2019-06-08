Oroville High School graduates Class of 2019

OROVILLE – The Oroville High School Class of 2019 graduated in a commencement ceremony that took place on Saturday, June 1 at Coulton Auditorium before friends and family.

Hunter DeVon welcomed all to the ceremony and Spencer Martin gave the Valedictorian Address followed by Anthony Jamison who gave the Salutatorian Address. This year’s guest speaker was retiring Vo-Ag teacher Walt Arnold.

“Like they said in Indiana Jones, ‘choose wisely,’ learn to make the right decisions,” said Arnold, adding, “Have a great life… I have and I hope you do as well.”

Principal Omar Montejano awarded the diplomas aided by School Directors Todd Hill and Travis Loudon.

This year’s winner of the prestigious Glover Cup for the student who shows the best example of Americanism was awarded to Darin Cech. The large silver cup was presented by Superintendent Jeff Hardesty. The Class of 2019 includes Elija Burnell, Dorian Carlton, Rogelio Castillo, Darin Cech, Jose Cervantes, Zoe Cox, Jessie Deaquino, Andrew Del Rosario, Hunter DeVon, Matthew Galvan, Jamen Griffin, Gilberto Delgado, Nicholas Hugus, Anthony Jamison, Lindnay Koepke, Jesus Sanches, Sugeysi Layata, Andres Lopez, Graci Maddox, Maria Martinez, Spencer Marin, Jerry Milholland, Nicole Minarcin, Brigido Ocampo, Wendy Ortega, Mikayla Rounds, Sage Sarmiento, Angela Viveros and Madison Whiteaker. They graduates learned of the scholarships and awards they were to receive at the Oroville Scholarship Foundations’ awards event the previous night. These are as follows:

Scholarships and Awards

Lindsay Koepke: The Steiner Foundation Scholarship, $2,400; Mel Lindauer Sr. Scholarship, $1,000; Dr. Gilbert D. McCollum Jr. Scholarship, $500; Aurora Masonic Lodge Scholarship, $750; Oroville Fire Department/Wheeler Memorial, $200; Molson Grange Scholarship, $500; Chamber of Commerce – Harry Sherling Scholarship, $500; Okanogan County Cattlewomen $1000: Donna Egerton Scholarship, $500; Hamilton Youth Foundation, $1,000: Skagit Farmers Supply, $1,000; American Legion, Post #84 Scholarship, $250.

Jennifer Cisneros: Yulah & Philip Schleif Scholarship $1,100; Glenn & Katherin Tracy Scholarship $400: Oroville Booster Club Scholarship, $500; American Legion, Post #84 Scholarship, $250; Terry Taylor Award

Anthony Jamison: Ed King Scholarship $1,000; Yulah & Philip Schleif Scholarship $500; Aurora Masonic Lodge Scholarship $750; Oroville Booster Club Scholarship, $500; Oroville Education Association, $500.

Hunter DeVon: Confluence Health Scholarship, $1,000; Chartswells School Dining Services, $500; American Legion, Post #84 Scholarship, $250.

Spencer Martin: Dr. Gilbert D. McCollum Jr. Scholarship $500, DeeLoris Sylvester Scholarship, $500; Robert Drummond & Nancy Peterson Scholarship, $500; Lloyd Hughes Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Oroville Education Association, $700; Oroville Coaches Association, $150; American Legion, Post #84 Scholarship, $250.

Wendy Ortega: Dr. Joey Chen Scholarship, $500, Oroville Scholarship Foundation, $100; The Evelyn Frazier Scholarship $500; Oroville Coaches Association, $150.

Elijah Burnell: NCW Chapter of the International Code Council, $500; Oroville Eagles Scholarship, $1,000; Oroville Scholarship Foundation, $100.Chamber of Commerce – Harry Sherling Scholarship, $500.

Sugeysi Layata: North Valley Community Health Association, $500; Oroville Scholarship Foundation, $100; American Legion, Post #84 Scholarship, $250.

Gilberto Delgado: Ray & Eula Kuntz Scholarship, $500; Oroville Scholarship Foundation, $100.

Jerry Milholland: Daniel Christensen & Sara Hulphers Scholarship; $500;Oroville Scholarship Foundation, $100; Molson Grange Scholarship, $500.

Jessie Deaquino: Oroville Eagles Scholarship, $1,000.

Jamen Griffin: The Roy Frazier Scholarship $500.

Andrew Del Rosario: Washington Fruit & Produce Co., $5,000.

Mikayla Rounds: American Legion, Post #84 Scholarship, $250.

Graci Maddox: American Legion, Post #84 Scholarship, $250.

Jamen Griffin: American Legion, Post #84 Scholarship, $250.

Darin Cech: Glover Cup Award