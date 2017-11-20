New after school program for Oroville schools

OROVILLE – A new after school program funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Center will be starting on the week of Nov. 27.

“The 21st CCLC program is beneficial to all students and all students are welcome,” said Michael Garrett, a former Oroville student himself, who is the site coordinator for the program, which takes place every school day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the high school.

The program is funded by a state grant called the 21st Century Community Learning Center. The main focus is to provide academic enrichment, credit recovery, access to a variety of clubs, get students involved in the community and provide students with career training.

“The program will offer students the assistance they need in order to complete their school work, but also to excel and score higher on standardized tests,” said Garrett. “Not only that, but we want children to communicate with one another, learning how to work together in a variety of ways.”

The program will also feature many different opportunities for students to join various clubs. These clubs will be based from the students’ own interests, according to Garrett.

“Come to the kick off party directly after the first session of the program on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. and get a feel for what your children will be working on. We look forward to seeing your student in this new and exciting program,” he said

For more information see the Facebook page at Oroville 21st CCLC, encourages Garrett.