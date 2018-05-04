William “Bill” Boyce Maple passed away peacefully on April 14, 2018 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Bill was born in Tonasket Washington on August 9, 1938 to Mabel Fox Maple Spry and Boyce Maple.

As a child he lived in many different towns around the Western United States. His older brother Fred who was close in age and in the same grade helped make the transitions easier. Bill always knew what he liked and what he didn’t. For weeks after his first days of school, he would walk home daily, get spanked and sent back.

He graduated from Highline High School in 1956. In high school he enjoyed auto shop and spending his summers at his grandfather’s ranch in Wauconda, Washington. There, he hunted and fished, and helped his Grandfather calibrate moonshine for the family business. He was a caddy at a country club for one of his high school jobs. During a caddy tournament he shot a hole in one which he was very proud of.

After high school, both Bill and Fred worked for Boeing before volunteering for the draft (Army) in 1960 where they were stationed together in Wertheim, Germany. They were involved the Berlin Crisis when President Kennedy had the Army on alert and moved the field in response.

When his service ended he moved back to Tonasket and met Roberta Atchison. After a whirlwind romance, they eloped on September 8, 1962 and had three children Sharla, Heather, and Jon. He always had an adventurous spirit. He started several sawmill businesses with his brother and other partners in the Tonasket area and two in Alaska. In 1972 he built roads in New Guinea, where he was shot at with poison darts by the unhappy locals. He worked for Biles-Coleman but left to work for Atchison Lumber and Logging for many years as a mechanic and logger. During that time he survived several life-threatening accidents. He finished his career retiring from Omak Wood Products.

Along with hunting and fishing, he shot, designed, built, and collected guns. One of his joys was tinkering in his gun shop. He also spent much of his time metal lathing, watching old movies, and riding his quad. He belonged to a riding group taking trips on the weekend. The group also traveled to Arizona during the winters and spent much time riding there.

We will always remember his wit and witticisms. He could make people laugh with his irreverence. He lived life on his terms, and he will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife Roberta, father Boyce, mother Mabel, and step father Leonard Spry.

He is survived by his three children Sharla (Greg) Austin, Heather (Jay) Fox, and Jon (Michelle) Maple, and four grandchildren Sydney Austin, Darcy Austin, Lyndsey Fox and Easton Fox, brother Fred (Kathy) Maple, and his dear companion Wanda Sutherland.

Bill will be buried at the Wauconda Cemetery on Saturday May 12 at 10 a.m. Memorial services will be held at the Eagles in Tonasket, Washington, Saturday May 12 at 12 p.m.. Any donations can be made to the Eagles’ Scholarship fund.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care or arrangements.