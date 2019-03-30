Wesley Paul Rogers

Wesley Paul (Wes) Rogers, age 79, of Entiat, Washington (formerly of Garnett, Kansas) passed away at home on March 21, 2019. Wes was born in Garnett on August 21, 1939.

He was the second of five children born to Edwin Merle and Hazel Keeney (Bailey) Rogers. He was raised on a farm near Garnett and graduated from Garnett High School in 1957. He then served in the US Army for two years, married Frances Lamb in 1959 and settled on a farm near Garnett where they raised Polled Herefords and Grade A dairy cows.

They had their first child, John Wesley Rogers in 1960 and then daughter Cynthia Louise in 1962. They moved to Washington State in 1970. He started working in Omak, Washington at the Lumber Mill before getting divorced in 1973 at which point he moved up to Tonasket, Washington and became a cowboy.

He then briefly went to work as a bartender at Romar’s Restaurant in Tonasket where he met his wife Kathleen Kiesecker. They married on September 11, 1976. He added to his family Kathy’s son, Kenny Lyon (nine at the time) and in 1978 they had a daughter, Danielle.

Wes then drove cattle and log trucks for nearly 10 years before moving to Lynden, Washington to become a diesel mechanic and retired from in 2010.

Wes was Past Master of Delphian #44 Masonic Lodge of Garnett. He was baptized in the First Christian Church of Garnett in 1946. He was also a longtime member of the Mt. Baker Lions club. He really enjoyed playing cowboy polo, spending time in the woods, camping, hunting with friends and family and quad riding with grandkids.

When he wasn’t searching Pawn Shops and Antique Stores for the perfect gifts he could be found tinkering in his shop for hours, then watching the news to keep up with the world.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents and brother Neil Rogers. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy; son, John of Omak, Washington; daughter, Cindy (husband Bob Jackson) of Spokane, Washington; son, Kenny of Entiat, Washington; daughter, Danielle (husband Matt Swanson-Hill) of Entiat; brothers, Burke of Garnett, David (wife Carol) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and sister, Pat Bever of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Bethany (Jackson) Chamberlin, Josiah Jackson, Kaitlin (Jackson) Utley, Joshua Jackson, Jeremiah Jackson, Jake Rogers, Rachel Rogers, Melissa Swanson-Hill, Jesse Swanson-Hill; great grandchildren, Rylee Chamberlin, Malik, Caelan, Ryker and Tyvik Jackson and Zaida Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at https://www.jdrf.org. Click “Donate” go to “Memorial” and then you can include Wes’s name there.

Memorial services will be held in Tonasket, Washington and in Garnett, Kansas at later dates.