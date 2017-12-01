Walter Jennings

On November 15, 2017 we said goodbye to our father, Walt Jennings. He was born in Springfield, Missouri on Sept. 13, 1940 to Charlie and Juanita Jennings; both deceased.

He is survived by his sister, Pauline Lane of Spokane, Wash.; brother, Jim Jennings of Fairbanks, Alaska and brother Mike Jennings of Okanogan,Wash. Walt also had three children, Shelly Jennings, Crystal Meese and Charlie Jennings, all of Oroville, Wash. He had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly.

Walt had many jobs, including several years at Grand Coulee Dam and driving truck later on. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping as well ascollecting clocks and pocket watches. Walt had a great sense of humor and was always ready for a laugh! He will be sorely missed by all!

A memorial gathering is pending and will be posted in the newspaper and on Facebook.