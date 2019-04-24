Vern D. Ritter, 94 years of age, went home to his Heavenly Father from his home in Oroville, Washington on Friday, April 12, 2019 following a two year battle with colon cancer. Vern was born on October 23, 1924 in Kalispell, Montana to Delbert and Ledwina Ritter.

He was the sixth of eight children and the last survivor of his family.

Vern graduated from Washington State College in May of 1950 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. On June 24, 1950 he married Sammie S. Forney.

He is survived by his wife, Sammie and three children, Jan Ellis (Bob) and Shelley VanBuskirk, of Oroville and Scott Ritter (Ruth) of Hayward, California. He is also survived by a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Vern had a varied and interesting career, working for Public Utility Companies and Consulting Engineering Firms. He finished his career with 20 years of service to Minor & Minor Consulting Engineers in Greeley, Colorado.

Vern loved a project! Some of the ones he created and managed along the way include; home additions and remodels, a campground RV park, a hair salon interior, the conversion of a butcher shop into a cottage, the electrical design for Warm Beach Lights and Christmas and remodel projects for the churches he belonged to both in Greeley and Oroville.

A memorial celebration of Vern’s life will be held at the Oroville Free Methodist Church on May 4 at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow.