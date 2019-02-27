Thomas Edward Jones,

Thomas Edward (Ted) Jones, 88, of Okanogan, Washington passed away at home February 17th, 2019.

Ted grew up in the Okanogan Valley attending school in both Oroville and Okanogan.

In 1948 Ted married Reba Lee Lemons in Okanogan. They had three boys, John, Frank and Levi. As the family grew they traveled to a variety of places for Ted’s work returning to Okanogan where Frank and Levi finished school.

Ted worked in a variety of trades until discovering his passion for building instruments. He worked over forty years as a Luthier gaining wide recognition for his craft. Ted was a self-taught musician who travelled extensively to perform and jam with friends and acquaintances. He enjoyed motorcycles, fast cars, and shooting sports.

Ted is survived by his wife, of 70 years, Reba; Frank (Peggy), Levi (Rene); daughter-in-Law, Linda; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, son John and granddaughter Lisa.

No service will be held per Ted’s request.

 

