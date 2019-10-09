Sidney Charles “Chuck” Mitchell III

On September 19th we lost a unique and rare sole.

Sydney Charles Mitchell III, Chuck, son of Sidney and Bertha (Hudlow) Mithell was born July 20th of 1943.

He was the father of Gary, Sean, Michael and Shannon and husband to Lesley, Pat and Leoni and brother of Karen.

After the legendary OHS Class of ’61, he found the U.S. Navy and really did see the world — Germany, Scotland, Italy, Guam, plus most of the Seven Seas. But his heart was always in Oroville.

He retired from the Navy in Maryland and worked as a contractor to the Pentagon, NSA and NASA, earning his engineering title along the way.

None of his success compared to how much he loved his children — participating as the Orange Crush in the demolition derby in Maryland with his kids. He also enjoyed Western music, old time Westerns, reading and having a beer at the Legion.

He was the kind of guy that knew your secrets, laughed at your jokes and knew the difference between them.

He has been interred at the Military Cemetery in Odenton, Maryland.