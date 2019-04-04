Sally Lee Sherwood, 80, a lifelong resident of Tonasket, Washington, passed away March 28, 2019 at Regency-Omak. Sally was born August 18, 1938 to George and Agnes (Cate) Rickel.

Sally attended and graduated from School in Tonasket. She was Princess Tonasket, played piano and the accordion and had a beautiful voice. She was always laughing and the life of the party.

After high school she moved to Spokane and attended and graduated from Kinman Business University. She returned to Tonasket and worked at 1st National Bank.

Sally married the love of her life, Jack Sherwood, on January 19, 1963, a union of almost 46 years. They had two children, a daughter Kelly and son Jack Jr. She enjoyed her life as wife, mother and homemaker. While raising her children she worked at ONB (Old National Bank) in the early 70’s and later packing apples in various sheds in Tonasket.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Kelly and her husband Bob Redington, of Spokane, Washington; nieces, Pam Fancher and Tenise Kessler of Tonasket and nephew, Kenneth Rickel of Rearden, Washington.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Sherwood; son, Jack Sherwood Jr.; brother, I.V. Joe Rickel and a baby sister, Anna Gene Rickel.

The family would like to thank the staff at Regency-Omak for their outstanding care of Sally. She loved you all and you made her feel at home. A special thanks to Edna Mae Hinger for bringing the joy of song back into Sally’s life.

Memorials may be made in Sally’s name to the Activities fund at Regency-Omak.

Graveside Memorial will be at a later date at the Tunk Valley Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.