Ryan Joseph Stotts

Ryan “Ace” Joseph Stotts, an amazing husband, loving father, son and friend passed away on the morning of December 23, 2017 at age 33 In Spokane Washington; after fighting a short war with Stage 4 lung cancer.

Ryan was born July 8, 1984 in Tonasket, Washington to Teresa stotts and Jerry Wietrick.

Ryan, ever the hard worker, became sole provider for his family allowing his wife to stay home and raise their children; loving the old fashion life he could provide for his family. Ryan drove heavy machinery (and enjoyed every minute of it) at Zosel’s Lumber and was always eager to learn something new at his job.

Ryan always found peace and a sense of calm at the ocean and at our beloved Enloe Dam.

Ryan is survived by wife Crystal May Stotts; their five children, Jezebel Cline, 13, Elizabeth Cline, nine, Alexandria Stotts, seven, Jace Stotts, four, and Felicity Stotts, eight months; mother, Teresa Stotts Oliver; father, Jerry Wietrick and stepfather, Norman Oliver; siblings, Frankie Cline and Christina Willis and numerous other family and friends.

A celebration of life services will be held this spring In Honor of Ryan “Ace” Stotts.