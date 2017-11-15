Robert Earl Fox, 90, of Omak, Washington, died November 5, 2017. He was born July 24, 1927 in Tekoa, Washington to parents Joseph and Lena (Hengel) Fox.

He served two years in the Army in Korea. He lived and spent most of his life in Wauconda. He was a logger and heavy equipment operator for 50+ years. His favorite pasttimes were hunting, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his children: Nick (Susan) Fox, Rene’ (Bev) Fox and Sheila (Randy) McKee; grandchildren, Korey and Kendra Simon, Chad, Adam, and Melissa Fox, great-grandson, Tanner Camarillo; brothers, George, Jim, Paul and Walter and his companion of 51 years, Barbara Rothrock.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother and one brother

Services to be announced at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.