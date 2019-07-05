Robert “Bob” Charles Potthast was born August 25, 1959 and went to the Lord on May 22, 2019. Bob was born in Sacramento, California to Robert and Freda (McVicker) Potthast.

When Bob was about five-years-old, the family moved to Tonasket, Washington where he grew up and went to school.

Life took Bob many different places and along the way he had two kids, a son, Roody Potthast and a daughter, Shirley McAllister.

Bob was blessed with two grandchildren by Roody and his wife Faith and with four grandchildren by Shirley.

Twenty one years ago Bob started his career with Walmart and that is where the story of Bob and Norma began. Anyone that knew them could see how they completed each other. Bob married Norma Lucier in a peaceful backyard ceremony that held true to their easy-going nature on June 10, 2000. Bob not only gained a wife that day, he also welcomed Norma’s two daughters, Melissa and Eileen, to the family. Bob and Norma were blessed with four more grandchildren by Melissa. In 2016, Bob climbed up the family tree as his great grandson, Cadence, was born to Melissa’s daughter.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Potthast; mother, Freda Owen; stepdad, Tom Owen; sister, Jan Guzman, brothers, Frankie Pastore, Randy Kidder and Robert Potthast jr.

Bob is survived by his wife, Norma, son; Roody and daughters, Shirley and Meliessa; sisters, Carrie Anfeldt and Tammy Davidson; nephews, Jimmy Anfeldt and Bobby Anfeldt; nieces, Iceala Counts, Freda Counts and Shawna Caddy, as well as numerous grandbabies and great nieces and nephews.

Bob loved camping, fishing and his fur babies. He was a very compassionate and giving person and he would do anything for anyone without expecting anything in return. He was a wonderful husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle.

He loved life, he loved family; simply put Bob loved, and we loved him.