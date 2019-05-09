Richard Earl Moultrie

Richard Earl Moultrie, 81, passed away April 21, 2019 at his home in Washington. Richard was born in Salmon, Idaho.

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard

He is a graduate of Whitworth College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and participant in pole-vaulting and football. After college, Richard served as a lieutenant in the United States Coast Guard.

Richard’s life was full — he loved all sports, but his favorite was golf. Teaching golf, building golf driving ranges, Par-3 courses and of course, playing golf with his family and friends.

Richard was an entrepreneur and land developer. He never met an idea or project that he didn’t tackle head on. Richard will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Meredith; daughter, Jefi; son, Billy; daughter-in-law, Stephanie; sons-in-law, Cody and Wes; grandchildren, Jordi, Eli, Meddy, Liam and Hunter; sisters, Marilyn, Rosie, Mitzi and Vicki; brothers, Ron, Bill, Ben and Frank. Plus many nieces and nephews that were a huge part of his life.

Richard was preceded by his father, Earl Moultrie; mother, Mary Reed; brother, Greg Reed and sister-in-law, Laverle Moultrie.

A celebration of life will be held in Seattle, June 1, 2019. Please contact the family for details.

~ Spark, insight, opinions and ideas have nothing if they lack conviction, Dick did not lack conviction.

Thank you Dick. M.K.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

 

