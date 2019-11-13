Raymond Harold Timm passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019, three days after his 75th birthday. He was born on November 5, 1944 to Harold and Inez Timm in Spokane, Washington.

Ray grew up in Harrington, Washington on a wheat and cattle farm where he fell in love with farming and cattle from an early age. After high school, he moved to Spokane and attended Kinman Business University. There he met and fell in love with Ethleen Lesamiz. They were married Oct. 9, 1966. They moved to Harrington to work on the family farm until 1974 when they moved to the Ellisforde area to work on the Lesamiz Family Ranch where he continued to farm and raise cattle. Here they raised six children Vicki, Bryan, Brent, Blaine, Brad and Brandyn.

Ray was an avid supporter of Tonasket athletics, especially when his children or grandchildren were playing. In the early 90s he started operating the clock and scoreboard for Tonasket High School basketball. He continued to do this until 2017 when his health made impossible for him to continue.

Ray struggled with health problems his whole life. Even when his health problems prevented him from doing his own farming, he farmed vicariously through his sons. He spent countless hours sitting in the field in his vehicle watching the machinery go ‘round and ‘round.

He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the early 1970 and continued to serve actively in the church the remainder of his life.

Ray never met a stranger. Everyone he met quickly became his friend. As much as he loved farming, his family was always his first priority. He adored his friends and family and in turn was adored by them.

Ray was preceded in death by younger brothers, Rodger and an unnamed baby and his parents, Harold and Inez Timm,

He is survived by: four siblings,Karen Carruth, Davenport, Washington; Donald Timm, Harrington; Marcia Asmussen, Spokane and Rita Timm, Spokane; six children who admire and respect him, Vicki (Scott) Good, Tonasket; Bryan (Doris), Tonasket; Brent (Joy), Tonasket; Blaine (Laura), Cave Creek, Arizona; Brad (Salina) Tonasket and Brandyn (Emily), Cottage Grove, Oregon; 26 grandchildren who completely adore him, Tanner, Dallin, Erica, Benjamin, Graysen, Hunter (Ashley), Raegan, Carson, Tillman, Wylie, Kamri, Kallan, Michael (Caty), Conner, Myles, Corina, Maria, Bryce, Carter, Marrissa, Paesen, Payton, Ceiana, Jayden, Brycen and Shaelyne; one great-grandchild, Wylder, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 33420 Highway 97, Oroville, Washington, with a viewing which will begin at 10 a.m. Graveside service will be at the Tonasket cemetery at 1 p.m.

Ray’s family would like all who knew him to join us in a celebration of his life and a meal in the Tonasket High School Commons following the graveside service, approximately 2 p.m.

Our family expresses deep gratitude to all of the care providers who lovingly cared for our dad and grandpa and for the many friends who continued to support him.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ray’s name to THS ASB Athletics.

Funeral arrangements are being taken care of by Bergh Funeral Service.