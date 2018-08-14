Patricia Almont, 83, of Spectacle Lake died Sunday August 12, 2018 in her home. She was born June 23, 1935 in Seattle, Washington to parents Kenneth and Lucretia Hall.

She grew up in the Seattle area where she later graduated high school. She was a mother, housewife and a farmer.

In 1990 she and her husband moved to the Spectacle Lake area where they bought property and planted an orchard of pears and apples. She enjoyed fishing and gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Kirby Almont; son, Christopher (Jill) Almont of Spectacle Lake, daughter, Kimberly (Mark) Bartoy of Enumclaw; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Leonard Hall and Linda Frank, both of the Seattle area. She was preceded in death by her brother Mark Hall.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.