Norman Claude Cutchie was born December 15, 1924. He passed away in December of 2012 while staying with his daughter in New Mexico. He was 88-years-old.

Norman graduated from the eighth grade from the Chopaka School and his twelfth year from Oroville High School. He lived his entire life on the Cutchie Ranch, (the 11Bar) at Chopaka, Wash.

In 1951 he married Evelyn Irene Richter of Cawston, BC, Canada. They were married in Coeur d ‘alene, Idaho. They had three children: Judy Lee Cutchie, Roger Norman Cutchie, and Jack Richter Cutchie.

Eveyln passed away December 23, 2001.

Norman is survived by his three children and five grandchildren: Tyrell Cutchie, SkyBlue, Shasta, Garland Cutchie and Jackson Cutchie.

Norman’s father, Claude died in 1966, and his mother Mabel Tyson Cutchie in 1968.

Norman loved ranching, guns and hunting. When we think of Chopaka we think of Norman. He is greatly missed. He was a large part of many lives.

Graveside service will be at the Loomis Cemetery, October 7, 2017 at 1pm. A potluck will follow at Sully’s.