Neal Edward Newman Sr. was born June 12, 1952 to John and Eileen (Frost) Newman in Stuart, Nebraska. He was the middle son in a family of seven boys.

The family, with his brothers Jack, Frank, Floyd, David, Donald, and Craig; moved several times during his youth, providing him with new hunting and fishing spots and more places to explore. This began a lifelong journey of adapting to wherever he lived, but he loved rural settings the best. He died on Aug. 6, 2019 as a result of a tractor accident. He was doing what he enjoyed; helping others, working and being outside to the last minute!

After graduating from Tonasket High School in 1971, he served in the Army, working on Nike missile sites during the Vietnam War, which afforded him the opportunity to explore Florida and Alaska. He has held many jobs across the country and accumulated experience in mining, ranching, welding, and long-haul trucking. He had an adult family home and volunteered as an EMT with the Tonasket and Oroville ambulance. He had abiding interests in horses, rodeos, motors, guns, and antiques. He was always looking for a good deal or a special treasure. In later years, he returned to college, earning an AA degree in 2002, although Neal maintained that he learned the most from his “Roads Scholarship.”

He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist church and later, the Whitestone Brethren church. He had participated in the Jay Cees, rodeo clubs and events, and other volunteer organizations. He often related stories about his experiences working with his cousin Chuck training horses.

Neal was married to Cindy in 1982 and proudly become the father of his namesake, Neal Jr. and became an instant father to Caron, Pat and Robbie. He married Tracy in 1996. They had two sons Nickalas and Andrew. In 2000 he reunited with high school sweetheart Mariann Williams and has embraced the Williams clan. He always had a soft spot for young people and added many extended relatives of the heart.

Neal’s passing leaves a big hole in his family and the community. Many people benefited from his big-hearted generosity and willingness to help out and share his knowledge. Mariann, Neal Jr, Nick and Andrew, along with many extended family and friends, miss his larger-than-life presence. His gruff softness, teasing, ready helping hand, love of a good joke and curiosity are trademarks that have touched many people.

Services are scheduled for Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Whitestone church, 577 Loomis Oroville Hwy, Tonasket, Washington, with Pastor Daniel Klayton officiating. He will be honored with a military graveside service at the Loomis Cemetery, followed by a catered lunch at the Whitestone Church.