Melvin Ray Gallagher

Melvin R. Gallagher, 74, of Oroville, Washington, died September 8, 2017 at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket. Melvin was born July 27, 1943 in Seagraves, Texas to parents Earl and Wynona Gallagher.

As a young child he moved with his family to Oroville. He attended school and graduated from Oroville High School. He entered the U.S. Army, served for two years and earned a National Service Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, an Air Medal and a Silver Star. Following an honorable discharge, he returned to Oroville and worked in the apple industry. He owned his own chemical company, Gallagher Fruit and Produce, then later he started his own trucking business. Melvin belonged to the Oroville American Legion and the N.R.A.

He is survived by his wife Sue of Oroville; daughters, Renee Ghan of Gig Harbor, Wash. and Christy Goddard of Phoenix, Ariz.; brothers Sam of Oroville and Tom of Omak, Wash. and three grandchildren.

Melvin was preceded in death by his infant son and daughter and four siblings.

At his request, no services will be held.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.