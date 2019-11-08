Melody Webb, age 59, died on October 27, 2019 at home. Melody was born on March 21, 1960 in Barnesville, Ohio to her parents Ben and Beulah (Johns) Jenkins.

Melody loved being around family and friends and she loved going on motorcycle rides. She worked at Reman & Reload for over 20 years.

Melody is survived by her husband, Gary Webb; her children, Brandy Fogg and Robert Long; her siblings, Jim Jenkins and Vickie Jimenez and her grandchildren, Makenzie and Ashlynn. She is preceded in death by her mother Beulah Long and sister JoAnn Long.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The community will be notified at that time.