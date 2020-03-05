Mary Lou Barnett, age 89, of Oroville died February 27, 2020 in Omak. She was born August 28, 1930 in Valley, Washington to parents Ross and Mary Hammer.

At a young age the family moved to Omak and when Mary Lou was in the third grade they moved to Oroville. On Sept. 3, 1948, she married Lewis Charles Barnett in Omak and in 1949 they moved to Oroville.

Mary Lou worked for many years in local warehouses in the apple industry. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was a member of Rebekah Lodge, the Royal Neighbors, the Garden Club, Legion Auxiliary, Oroville Grange and the Oroville Senior Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Louise Wick of Springdale, Washington; son, Lewis Charles Barnett of Oroville; brother, Ross Hammer Jr. of Tacoma, Washington; sisters, Betty Hill of Spokane, Emma Bogar of Kennewick, Washington, Claira Dezellem of Spokane and Rose (Dean) Gerken of Spokane, 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Barnett; daughter, Carol Ann Cockle; son, Dennis Neil Barnett, sister, Retha Hammer; one grandson and two great great grandchildren

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Bergh Chapel in Oroville with Roger Hammer officiating. A potluck luncheon will follow at the Oroville Senior Center. Interment will be at a later date at the Conconully Cemetery. Memorials may be made to any charity of your choice.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.