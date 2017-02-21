Mary Jane (Janie) Oliver age 68 of Oroville passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017 at her home in Oroville. She was born April 12, 1948 in Grove City, Pennsylvania to parents Jacob and Sara Ellenberger.

As a young child, Janie moved to Seattle, Wash. In the late 1980s she purchased the Chesaw Tavern and moved to Chesaw. She moved to Oroville with husband, Danny, and children, where the couple has resided for the last 25 years.

Janie is survived by her husband Danny Oliver; children, Marci Cunningham, Christopher Oliver and Sara Weiser; siblings Gloria Moore, Kathy Zubal and Donald Ellenberger; grandchildren Karisa Irving, Julia Cunningham, Christopher Oliver Jr. and Madison Weiser and Great Grandchildren Viena and Lily Irving.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life with potluck will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Oroville American Legion.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.