Marjorie M. Williams

Marjorie M. (Sackett) Williams, age 98 of Tonasket, died January 9, 2019 in Arlington, Washington. She was born February 3, 1920 in Van Nuys, California to parents Robert and Bessie Sackett.

She grew up in southern California; attending and graduating from Covina High School in 1938. She worked for Travelers Insurance during WWII. On Jan. 16, 1944 she wed Chesla (Chet) Williams in Arcadia, Calif.. In 1947, they moved to Tonasket. She loved gardening and soon joined the Tonasket Garden Club. She was also a member of Eastern Star and the Tonasket Community Church.

She is survived by her daughter Karen and son-in-law David McDonald whom she considered her son. She was preceded in death by her husband and sons Steve and Paul.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Tonasket Community Church on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Leon Alden and Pastor Vangie Rand officiating. Interment will precede the service at the Tonasket Cemetery. The family asks that memorials be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.