Lottie E Watkins, age 62, passed away suddenly in her sleep on June 21, 2018 while visiting her terminally ill son in Arkansas.

Lottie lived in Oroville most of her adult life, she loved her puzzles and going to yard sales.

At the time of her death all four of her children were living. She is survived by her son Bobby (Kat) of Arkansas, Rose (Derick) of Oroville, Stephanie of Oregon, Leslie (Adam) of Idaho; 16 grandchildren; five brothers, Tommy (Kim), Ricky (Susan), Kevin, Boozer and Steve; two sisters, Sharon (Mike), all of Oroville and Doris of Mississippi. She is preceded in death by both her parents.

We love and miss her so much.

